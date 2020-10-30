At the bye, NC State is 4-2, all in ACC action. It's quite an accomplishment to have reached this point having played every game that was scheduled pre-bye. The only schedule change was pushing back the opener at Virginia Tech to Sept. 19, but the Wolfpack was able to check off the first six teams on the schedule. Five more remain. With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationally, it will take similar good fortunes to get all the games in, but the Wolfpack still has the flexibility of an open date on Dec. 12 if needed. Under the assumption that all the games are played, what will be the Pack's closing win-loss record? The Wolfpacker staff takes a guess.

Can receiver Emeka Emezie and the Pack make more magic happen again in the second half of the season? (ACC Media)

Matt Carter

As dispiriting as the lopsided loss was to UNC was, I’m still pretty bullish on this Wolfpack season, and a lot of that has to do with the schedule. ESPN’s FPI has it as the No. 92 remaining strength of schedule in the country. What remains are home games against (in order) Miami, Florida State, Liberty and Georgia Tech with a road trip to Syracuse sandwiched in between the final two contests at Carter-Finley Stadium. Even with the loss of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary for quite possibly the remainder of the year, in the so-called power rankings of the ACC, only the Hurricanes would rank ahead of the Wolfpack at the moment. NC State has also not lost at home (small sample size of two games), and the one road game is against a team in Syracuse that has struggled all year with depth and numbers. Miami is the one team that the Wolfpack probably would be underdogs against, and indeed it’s the only game that ESPN’s FPI has the Pack unlikely to win. Just how much is it favored in the other contests? ESPN’s FPI has NC State a better than two-thirds win probability in all of them. The fact that the most lopsided chance is 73.9 percent against Georgia Tech suggests that there is room for a head-scratching performance in there. If there is, my vote would be against either Florida State or Georgia Tech. Both teams are rebuilding but once in a while this year have shown that they can rise up on a given Saturday. Still, I like NC State’s odds in all of them. Thus I have the Pack going 4-1 to finish the year, with the one loss a close affair to Miami. That would put NC State at 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the ACC (and set a new record for ACC wins in a year, but obviously with the asterisk of having played two more games than ever before in the league).

Justin H. Williams