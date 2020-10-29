The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Talking hoops with Ernie Myers
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State at UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Who should start at quarterback for NC State?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football schedules home-and-home with South Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football announces home-and-home series against South Carolina
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State, South Carolina announce future football games
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC school’s beloved dog mascot dies
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State, South Carolina schedule two-game football series
• Winston-Salem Journal — College football bowl projections for teams in North Carolina
• Technician — Improving Pack men’s soccer team faces No. 5 North Carolina
• Technician — Wolfpack wager: No Pack, no problem
• Technician — Pack cross country prepares for ACC Championships in Cary
• Technician — Pack football adds South Carolina to 2020, 2031 schedules
• GoPack.com — Pack football adds home-and-home series with South Carolina
• GoPack.com — Pack concludes fall season against Virginia Tech
Tweets Of The Day
New home-and-home series 🏈🏟️!@PackFootball to play at @GamecockFB in 2030, return trip to Carter-Finley set for 2031.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 28, 2020
🔗: https://t.co/lFjohJIs2R pic.twitter.com/oglgLXFr9B
South Carolina, NC State schedule football series for 2030, 2031https://t.co/BFG0yTZi4J pic.twitter.com/FcmKmag8q6— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) October 28, 2020
Happy Birthday @TannerIngle !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/YmDx8xreKl— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 29, 2020
Deeply entrenched confidants in Raleigh have relayed word that NC State freshman Cam Hayes is a potential starter at point guard. Has legit size at 6-3. Top-100 recruit.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 28, 2020
Options abound for fixing ACC football's "perplexing" schedule rotation. "I would be surprised if it goes all the way back to the status quo," a source said. https://t.co/5rYFE8XeLX— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) October 28, 2020
Travis Etienne is just 43 yards away from breaking the ACC's career rushing record.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2020
NC State's Ted Brown currently holds the record with 4,602 rushing yards from 1975-78.
Clemson hosts Boston College Saturday at Noon ET. pic.twitter.com/k4i2tLmZzL
Breon decided to continue playing football & basketball to honor his father’s legacy. Now a senior, he is committed to play basketball at NC State University and continues to make his father proud. @PassBreon @PackMensBball @highschoolot— USMC Sports (@USMCSports) October 28, 2020
VOTE NOW!
➡ https://t.co/FSTvMnFDuT pic.twitter.com/aITYGX5nFv
Superstar Freshmen Katelyn Tuohy and Marlee Starliper Will Not Race at ACCs; NC State Coach Laurie Henes Optimistic They’ll Be Ready for NCAAs in March https://t.co/sxzmrDX3ek #cahabadistanceproject #SwiftWick— Cahaba Dist Proj (@CahabaDistProj) October 28, 2020
I’m extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to NC State to continue my academic and athletic career! I’m so grateful for my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. GO PACK!!🐺🐺❤️ @PackSoftball @CoachPatrick_ @SwiftCoach @chelsw20 pic.twitter.com/YcwA1zWmU3— Bailey Edwards (@EdwardsBailey51) October 28, 2020
The #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast debuted in October of 2017, and when it started it was the first podcast produced by NC State Athletics and NC State was the first school to host their own podcast devoted to college wrestling.— Mat Talk Online (@mattalkonline) October 28, 2020
▸ https://t.co/7YmQ7TzYNx
#MatTalk pic.twitter.com/YWFoKrXgxS
Video Of The Day
🔥🔥🔥@jes1baller1 #Wootten150 #cannadymediagroup pic.twitter.com/bjkB4QDS4D— Cannady Media Group (@Cannady_MG) October 28, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook