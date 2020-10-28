The big question for NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren entering the bye week centers around the quarterback position. Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary had emerged as a clear QB1, but he then broke his leg in the home win over Duke. That has left the remainder of Leary's regular season in doubt.

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman has started five games for NC State, with the Pack going 2-3 in those contests. Fans though were excited to see how well freshman Ben Finley performed when he was given four series of action at UNC.

Which direction should Doeren go going forward? The Wolfpacker staff offers its opinions.