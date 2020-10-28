NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan continues to add to the future football schedules for the Wolfpack, with the latest addition being a home-and-home with SEC member South Carolina for 2030 and 2031.

The Pack will travel to the Gamecocks in 2030, making two marquee road dates that year on the schedule. NC State had previously arranged a road game at BYU for the opener. South Carolina will return to Raleigh in 2031, the same year that the Pack is set to play at Notre Dame.

Corrigan had earlier scheduled a home-and-home with SEC and national power Florida, hosting the Gators in 2026 and traveling to Gainesville, Fla., in 2032.

NC State and South Carolina, a former ACC member, have played each other 58 times. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 28-26-4, taking the lead in the rivalry by winning three straight contests. The two played a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009, and the Gamecocks won what was the season opener for both years.

In 2017, South Carolina beat NC State 35-28 in Charlotte to start the season.