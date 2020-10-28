 NC State Wolfpack football schedules football home-and-home with South Carolina Gamecocks
NC State football schedules home-and-home with South Carolina

NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan continues to add to the future football schedules for the Wolfpack, with the latest addition being a home-and-home with SEC member South Carolina for 2030 and 2031.

The Pack will travel to the Gamecocks in 2030, making two marquee road dates that year on the schedule. NC State had previously arranged a road game at BYU for the opener. South Carolina will return to Raleigh in 2031, the same year that the Pack is set to play at Notre Dame.

Corrigan had earlier scheduled a home-and-home with SEC and national power Florida, hosting the Gators in 2026 and traveling to Gainesville, Fla., in 2032.

NC State and South Carolina, a former ACC member, have played each other 58 times. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 28-26-4, taking the lead in the rivalry by winning three straight contests. The two played a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009, and the Gamecocks won what was the season opener for both years.

In 2017, South Carolina beat NC State 35-28 in Charlotte to start the season.

NC State football future non-conference opponents
Year Home Away

2021

South Florida, Furman, Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

2022

Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn

East Carolina

2023

Cincinnati, VMI, Notre Dame

UConn

2024

Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, BYU

South Florida

2025

East Carolina, Campbell

Louisiana Tech

2026

Florida

Vanderbilt

2027

Texas Tech

2028

Vanderbilt, Campbell

East Carolina

2029

Notre Dame

Cincinnati

2030

BYU

South Carolina

2031

South Carolina

Notre Dame

2032

Florida

2035

Notre Dame

2037

Notre Dame
NC State's future non-conference schedule according to fbschedules.com

Here is the entire Thursday morning press release from NC State:

RALEIGH, N.C. - NC State has added a home and home matchup with SEC opponent South Carolina, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced today. The Wolfpack will make the short trip to Columbia in 2030 and the Gamecocks will travel to Raleigh in 2031.

The two teams have met 58 times in a series that dates back 120 years. From 1956-70, the squads faced every year as ACC rivals, then continued to play annually until 1991.

The most recent meeting came in the 2017 Belk College Kickoff Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where the Gamecocks won a close one: 35-28. The last game in Raleigh was a 7-3 Gamecock win in 2009 and the last time the Wolfpack played in Columbia was Russell Wilson's first game as a starter in 2008.

Since the first meeting in 1900, the Gamecocks hold a slight 28-26-4 advantage.

——

