Former NC State Basketball player Ernie Myers joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Preseason conversation on NC State Men's Basketball in 2020-21

-Who will start at point guard for the Wolfpack and how does it replace the production of Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce in the backcourt?

-What to expect from seniors DJ Funderburk, Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly.

-Women's basketball 2020-21 preview

-Expectations for All-American junior center Elissa Cunane and 2019-20 ACC Tournament Champions.

-AND much more!

