The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Duke
• The Wolfpacker — NC State vs. Duke on the football recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — ‘Takeaway Bone’ makes NC State’s defense hungry for turnovers
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: NC State vs. Duke football preview
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Malik Dunlap and Terrell Dawkins Wednesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State at Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive lineman Bryson Speas is stepping up
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State scheduled to host another NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Here’s when.
• Raleigh News & Observer — From redshirting to ‘making his snaps count,’ how one NC State lineman found his way back
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State coach gives inside look to basketball team roster. ‘I like our potential.’
• Burlington Times-News — How they stack up: NC State basketball’s top-rated recruiting classes
•Burlington Times-News — Keatts expects nationally ranked freshman class to make impact at NC State
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball looking for first win against UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — Commentary: One ticket per season for students unfair to upperclassmen
•Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Russell Wilson, Juston Burris lead teams to clutch wins in week five
• Technician — Wolfpack football returns home to face struggling Blue Devils
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Bet the house on the Pack
• GoPack.com — NC State holds first practice of 2020-21 season
• GoPack.com — NC State men’s soccer virtual sellout game: Oct. 23 vs. Clemson
• GoPack.com — NC State selected to host two future NCAA events from 2023-26
Tweets Of The Day
Day 1 in the books. #WPN pic.twitter.com/dfwXs7yF5L— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 14, 2020
How it started.... how it’s going pic.twitter.com/S20JnopCWf— lorie leary (@LearyLorie) October 14, 2020
Big NCAA news today amid everything else. https://t.co/uL4mGh63ok— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2020
"We just want to win ball games. We want to be ACC champions, national champions. We definitely have the pieces to do it." @AlimMcneill on how @PackFootball is on the rise 🔥#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/RyFhthHfJS— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 14, 2020
🧨 WEEK 7 SP+ PICKS 🧨— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 14, 2020
* I’m now using a 2pt homefield adjustment (up from 1)
* SP+ ATS this season: 57% (65-49-2)
* O/Us this season: 52% (58-56-2)
* 11-16 ATS and 14-13 O/U last week
* I can’t wait for UCF-Memphis pic.twitter.com/cklQRfr9Bu
Russell Wilson on never getting an NFL MVP vote in his career:— First Take (@FirstTake) October 13, 2020
"I don't really want A VOTE. I want to be able to win the whole thing. ... hopefully I'm headed to a place where only few can go." pic.twitter.com/1LbeMJ90fk
We all love "division-less" football this season but I wouldn't count on it sticking around.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 15, 2020
Not unless Clemson says so.#ShotOfJoe pic.twitter.com/GkNuZBFQdA
Something to look forward to:— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) October 14, 2020
The Pack will host a Division I women’s golf regional at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in 2023 and NC State will host first and second round action of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in PNC Arena.
Good news? Limited fans at Carter-Finley. Bad news? No beer sales. However, @jwgiglio and I have a modest proposal for NC State to allow booze in the stadium. Get the full convo and more in the best of podcast. https://t.co/cb7w1pleFl pic.twitter.com/QtkYO9flGu— Joe BOOvies (@joeovies) October 14, 2020
🚨New Episode🚨— SotoTennis Academy (@SotoTennis) October 14, 2020
Episode 68: Kyle Spencer
Kyle is the current Head Men’s Coach at NC State University
🎾How he started playing tennis at 12 and became an Olympian
🎾Compare and contrast of US College from his playing days 25 years ago to now as a Head Coach of a top programme pic.twitter.com/UWAFqa20DL
Video Of The Day
