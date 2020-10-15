 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 15
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 15.



PNC Arena will host the NCAA Tournament in the future.
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Duke

• The Wolfpacker — NC State vs. Duke on the football recruiting trail

• The Wolfpacker — ‘Takeaway Bone’ makes NC State’s defense hungry for turnovers

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: NC State vs. Duke football preview

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Malik Dunlap and Terrell Dawkins Wednesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State at Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive lineman Bryson Speas is stepping up

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State scheduled to host another NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Here’s when.

• Raleigh News & Observer — From redshirting to ‘making his snaps count,’ how one NC State lineman found his way back

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State coach gives inside look to basketball team roster. ‘I like our potential.’

• Burlington Times-News — How they stack up: NC State basketball’s top-rated recruiting classes

•Burlington Times-News — Keatts expects nationally ranked freshman class to make impact at NC State

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball looking for first win against UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Commentary: One ticket per season for students unfair to upperclassmen

•Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Russell Wilson, Juston Burris lead teams to clutch wins in week five

• Technician — Wolfpack football returns home to face struggling Blue Devils

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Bet the house on the Pack

• GoPack.com — NC State holds first practice of 2020-21 season

• GoPack.com — NC State men’s soccer virtual sellout game: Oct. 23 vs. Clemson

• GoPack.com — NC State selected to host two future NCAA events from 2023-26

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}