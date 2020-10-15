From the other sideline: Duke
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is a 1-4 Duke squad that won its first game of the season by beating Syracuse on the road last Saturday.What should the Wolfpack expect from UVa? We turne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news