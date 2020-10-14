NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore corner Malik Dunlap and redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game five against Duke this weekend at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) won ACC road games in back-to-back weeks for just the third time since 1970 with a 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.

Here is video from the availability: