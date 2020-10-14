WATCH: Malik Dunlap and Terrell Dawkins Tuesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore corner Malik Dunlap and redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game five against Duke this weekend at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Pack (3-1, 3-1 ACC) won ACC road games in back-to-back weeks for just the third time since 1970 with a 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.
Here is video from the availability:
Redshirt sophomore corner Malik Dunlap
Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook