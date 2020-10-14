Thus far, NC State Wolfpack football and Duke have gone head-to-head on a few recruiting battles in the 2021 class.

Duke landed defensive back Brandon Johnson from Newton (N.C.) Conover High over the Pack and Wake Forest, and NC State also sent an offer to offensive lineman Andrew Jones from Reagan High in Pfafftown, N.C., after his pledge to the Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Duke was one of the primary competitors to NC State for Mario Love Jr., a corner from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C. The Blue Devils were also the lone major offer besides NC State when receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., picked the Wolfpack.

Here are some other recent recruiting battles between the two schools.