News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 09:26:26 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 9

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Detroit Mercy

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Devan Boykin

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Clemson at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — How are ACC kickoff times set? This ESPN guy picks them.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State TV info, watch online, radio, more

• Charlotte Observer — Jeff McInnis, Combine Academy upset nationally ranked Oak Hill at Carmel Tip-Off

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Edges Wake Forest in 3-2 Victory

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Clemson on Homecoming

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls To Tar Heels In ACC Championship Semifinal

• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Hosts Seahawks Sunday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits Panthers Sunday in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

• Technician — Wolfpack nets five-set win against Wake forest

• Technician — Women’s soccer falls to dominant Tar Heels in ACC Championship semifinal

• Technician — Containing Antoine Davis key to Pack men’s basketball defeating Detroit Mercy

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball hosts UNCW at home

• Technician — Men’s soccer travels to Pitt for ACC Championship quarterfinal


