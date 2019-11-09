The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Detroit Mercy
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Devan Boykin
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Clemson at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — How are ACC kickoff times set? This ESPN guy picks them.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State TV info, watch online, radio, more
• Charlotte Observer — Jeff McInnis, Combine Academy upset nationally ranked Oak Hill at Carmel Tip-Off
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Edges Wake Forest in 3-2 Victory
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Clemson on Homecoming
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls To Tar Heels In ACC Championship Semifinal
• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Hosts Seahawks Sunday Afternoon
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits Panthers Sunday in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
• Technician — Wolfpack nets five-set win against Wake forest
• Technician — Women’s soccer falls to dominant Tar Heels in ACC Championship semifinal
• Technician — Containing Antoine Davis key to Pack men’s basketball defeating Detroit Mercy
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball hosts UNCW at home
• Technician — Men’s soccer travels to Pitt for ACC Championship quarterfinal
Tweets of the day
Congrats to @terrelldawkin & @alex_gray33 for being named our DEVEL SWOLE PATROL Players of the week. These two young men continue to have FAITH in the process & understand that the day you plant the seed, is not the day you get to eat the fruit. #HTT #SwolePatrol #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Eha2Vw20XO— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) November 9, 2019
Ryan Finley (@RFin15) will make his first NFL start on Sunday, but it won't be his first start against Lamar Jackson.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2019
The last time these QBs met on a football field, in 2017, Finley led NC State to a 39-25 victory over Jackson and Louisville.#CaseForTheBengals | @PackFootball
Looks like @PackFootball and @ClemsonFB fans need to bundle up for tomorrow's 7:30 pm game at #CFS. Has a chance to be Pack's coldest home game of @ACCFootball era. Stellar research done by @NCState grad & @SportsChannel8 meteorologist @WXMoose to get game-time temps. #NCSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/mKEaLSHL60— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) November 8, 2019
Video of the day
We dunking on necks all 2019-2020 .... something like slime 🐍 up in here https://t.co/XTAQMYi1yg— Quincy Hall (@canes_coach_Q) November 9, 2019
