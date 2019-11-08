The Titans won’t be eligible for the postseason this year due to past APR issues, while Georgia Tech was on NCAA probation. Here is a scouting report on Detroit Mercy.

NCSU opened the season with a 82-81 loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, and return to action against second-year head coach Mike Davis and Detroit Mercy at 4 p.m. Sunday at PNC Arena. Davis has previously coached at Indiana, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas Southern, and is now coaching his son, sophomore star Antoine Davis . Mike Davis was known for his defense while playing for Alabama, but Antoine is a prolific scorer who was third in the country last year at 26.1 points per game.

Season Overview

Detroit Mercy didn’t open up the season this past week, so Sunday will be the Titans’ season opener. Detroit Mercy, which Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook picked eighth in the Horizon League, has an ambitious early-season schedule. The Titans have eight road games on their non-conference slate, including trips to NC State, Clemson, Wyoming, Notre Dame and Gonzaga.

Rankings

KenPom.com has Detroit Mercy at No. 252 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Titans at No. 186 in the country (and No. 270 last year).

The Titans were ranked No. 254 last year in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Detroit Mercy finished No. 233 in the country last year.

Shooting

Davis will carry the outside shooting, and his 132 made three-pointers last year eclipsed the freshman record of 122 set by Steph Curry at Davidson in 2006-07. The question is whether Davis will get a little help from his teammates on the perimeter.

The most likely source will be senior B.J. Maxwell, who was dismissed from Abilene Christian after Feb. 16, 2019. The 6-4, 200-pounder started 19 out of 24 games he played in, and went 34 of 84 on three-point shots for 40.5 percent. He averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 49.1 percent from the field and 85.3 percent on the free-throw line. Reserve sophomore forward Willy Isiana went 20 of 52 for 38.5 percent on three-pointers for Detroit Mercy last year.

Rebounding

The undersized Titans will heavily rely on wide-body Justin Miller on the boards. The 6-6, 268-pounder averaged 7.4 rebounds per game his junior year at Louisiana, which was formerly Louisiana-Lafayette. The transfer reached double digits in rebounds in 10 games, including a season-high 15 rebounds (plus 16 points) in a 90-87 overtime win at Arkansas State on March 9.

Sophomore post player Chris Brandon averaged 3.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game last year, and is being counted on for a bigger role. The nephew of former NBA and Maryland star John Lucas had 11 games where he grabbed at least five rebounds last year. Junior college transfer Alonde LeGrand, who is 6-7 and 205 pounds, started his college career at Fairfield, where he didn’t play. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds at State Fair Community College last year. Sophomore Boe Nguidjol and freshman Sam Hofman round out the post players.

Defense

Detroit Mercy ranked last in the Horizon League last year in allowing 47.3 percent from opponents.

Brandon had three games last year with at least two blocks, but the Titans won’t be relying too much on shot-blocking on defense. Brandon had 17 blocks in 28 games last year.

Depth

The aforementioned Isiana should provide a boost off the bench. The 6-8, 230-pounder from the country of Georgia averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes last year, missing the first semester. He had six three-pointers and 20 points in a 80-65 loss to IUPUI on Jan. 26, 2019, and reached double figures in four contests.

Two players with well-known last names could also provide some bench punch. Kentucky graduate transfer Brad Calipari, who is 6-0 and 179 pounds, is the son of UK coach John Calipari. He scored 11 points in two years for the Wildcats. Junior college transfer Dwayne Rose Jr., who is a 6-4 wing, is the nephew of Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose. He averaged 7.6 points per game at Southwestern Illinois College, and originally played at Toledo. Freshman Jamail Pink is the nephew of former Houston and NBA star Clyde Drexler.