Scouting NC State commit Devan Boykin
Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Greensboro, N.C. to watch Grimsley High host Ragsdale High from nearby Jamestown, N.C.
Ragsdale features NC State three-star defensive back commit and Shrine Bowl selection Devan Boykin, while Grimsley has a pair of big-time prospects in their own right in junior tight end Lawson Albright and sophomore defensive tackle Travis Shaw.
Grimsley prevailed 33-25. Boykin had two tackles and caught a pair of passes for 36 yards and a score in the loss.
Below are highlights from Boykin's performance plus five observations from the game.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Five observations
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news