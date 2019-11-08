Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Greensboro, N.C. to watch Grimsley High host Ragsdale High from nearby Jamestown, N.C.

Ragsdale features NC State three-star defensive back commit and Shrine Bowl selection Devan Boykin, while Grimsley has a pair of big-time prospects in their own right in junior tight end Lawson Albright and sophomore defensive tackle Travis Shaw.

Grimsley prevailed 33-25. Boykin had two tackles and caught a pair of passes for 36 yards and a score in the loss.

Below are highlights from Boykin's performance plus five observations from the game.