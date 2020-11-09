 Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 9.
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Miami 44, NC State 41

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Miami with former NC State DE Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s loss to Miami

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State encouraged by performance in loss against No. 1 Miami

• Technician — Commentary: Despite hectic 2020 season, MLB Pack Pros have bright futures ahead

• Technician — Poor defense, inability to close contribute to NC State loss vs. Miami

• Technician — Miami Takeaways: Hockman shows out, defense struggles without Ingle

• GoPack.com — Celebrating our senior captain: David Norris

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}