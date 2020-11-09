The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Miami 44, NC State 41
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Miami with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s loss to Miami
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State encouraged by performance in loss against No. 1 Miami
• Technician — Commentary: Despite hectic 2020 season, MLB Pack Pros have bright futures ahead
• Technician — Poor defense, inability to close contribute to NC State loss vs. Miami
• Technician — Miami Takeaways: Hockman shows out, defense struggles without Ingle
Tweets Of The Day
I’m very excited and blessed to receive an offer from NC State University. @ustinShelton @CoachP_eterson @recruitNVA @hatfieldsports @CoachBruton @andrejones1185 @EdOBrienCFB pic.twitter.com/ryS9BWjedh— Chandler Zavala (@chandlerzavala1) November 7, 2020
NC State opens as a 7 pt favorite vs FSU— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) November 8, 2020
State will host 8-0* Liberty on November 21— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) November 7, 2020
*as long as they beat WCU
Miami QB D'Eriq King vs NC State— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2020
🚀 8 big-time throws (tied for most in a game this season)
▪️ 1 turnover-worthy play pic.twitter.com/8bwfsjqezo
Dalton Feeney is one of numerous seasoned veterans who are back in the fold for NC State, which looks built to make a deep run in the ACC this season.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) November 8, 2020
Wolfpack Fall Report👇 https://t.co/08KMj1G72z
Olympic Trials Qualifier Aubree Brouwer Verbally Commits to NC State's Class of 2026 - https://t.co/i8UcvHrqYf @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/S2ZtTBDor1— Swimming World (@SwimmingWorld) November 9, 2020
NC State Wolfpack Add Another 2022 Verbal from Iowa State Runner-Up Meghan Donald - https://t.co/e8noKVhJ36 @packswimdive pic.twitter.com/5y2pKuMV7g— Swimming World (@SwimmingWorld) November 9, 2020
Basketball has always been on @BBeverly10's mind. Great to catch up with this @PackMensBball senior!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 7, 2020
60-Second Snapshot presented by #CountOnMeNC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5TyBEIaqfs
Video Of The Day
