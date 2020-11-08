Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 44-41 loss to Miami in Carter-Finley Stadium Friday night.

-The good: The Wolfpack produced 410 total yards of offense.

-The bad: Miami gained 620 total yards of offense, Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King accounted for 535 on his own.

-Game balls for NC State's best individual performance of the game.

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!