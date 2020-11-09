NC State Wolfpack football missed a golden opportunity to upset No. 11 Miami, falling 44-41 at home on Friday night. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman played well in the lost. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Key Moment Of The Game

NC State led 41-37 and had Miami facing a third and seven at its own 46-yard line. The Pack dialed up an all-out blitz. It brought four extra defenders in addition to the three defensive linemen. That left three defensive backs to defend three receivers in man coverage. Miami fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King though read it quickly and fired off a pass to Miami's top receiver, senior Mike Harley, who was being covered by NC State freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. Pierre-Louis was beaten on the play and could not make the tackle, and that left Harley free to race to the end zone and put Miami ahead 44-41 with 2:43 left. On the next play, NC State redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman's pass to senior Emeka Emezie bounced off the receiver's hand and was intercepted.

Three Things That Worked

1. Starting Hockman: The truth is a lot of Wolfpack fans wanted to see freshman Ben Finley get a chance, but Hockman proved the coaches' decision to go with him to be the right one. He finished the game completing 19 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns with that one interception. 2. Running the football in the first half: Removing a six-yard loss after a sack from the equation, NC State ran 20 times for 110 yards in the first half. In our pregame breakdown of the matchup on paper, we noted that NC State's running game could go either way against Miami's defense. Sparked by junior running back Ricky Person Jr's 40-yard run, the Pack came out strong carrying the football. 3. Showing up ready to play: Despite being shorthanded — missing its starting quarterback, its second-leading tackler and a team captain on both offense and defense — NC State took the fight to Miami, impressing Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz in the process. If NC State takes a similar approach to the games on the rest of the schedule, there should be better outcomes ahead.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Stopping King: There's a basic reason why Miami won this game. Its quarterback played at an All-American level. King completed 31 of 41 passes for 430 yards and five touchdowns with no picks and ran 15 times for 105 yards. The simple math shows he accounted for 535 of Miami's 620 yards of total offense. That team total is the seventh most allowed by a Pack defense during a single game in school history. 2. Running the football in the second half: The script flipped with regards to the Pack's running attack after halftime. Not counting a sack that lost five yards, NC State ran 12 times for just 32 yards after the break. There was a particular struggle in the fourth quarter, when NC State finished with negative-nine yards on four runs. That made the Pack ineffective in its attempts to string together some clock-eating drives with a lead. 3. First half discipline:.Similar to the Duke game, NC State had issues with penalties in the first half, committing six for 68 yards. That included a pair of personal fouls, one of which was a roughing the passer on an incomplete third down pass. That flag sustained a drive that resulted in a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. A pass interference on third down helped set up a Miami TD on the Hurricanes' next possession.

Position-By-Position Battles