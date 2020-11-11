The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman ready to face his old team, Florida State, again
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Bailey Hockman, Grant Gibson and Joshua Pierre-Louis Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: Miami at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Profiles of NC State’s non-conference opponents
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Vi Jones and C.J. Clark Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball releases its 2020-21 schedule
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC basketball schedule is out but still not finalized … 2 weeks before tipoff
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s 2020-21 basketball schedule is out. Here are games you won’t want to miss
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. FSU: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Fayetteville Observer — Schedule analysis: Sorting out hoops of unusual ACC basketball slate
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC week 11 preview: Game of the week, power rankings, TV info, stat leaders and more
• Technician — Struggling Florida State defense comes to Raleigh for pivotal matchup
• Technician — Injury-plagued Seminoles travel to Cater-Finley for matchup with Wolfpack
• Technician — Valdes-Scantling, Meyers have career games in NFL week nine
• Technician — Men’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule, season to start on Nov. 25
• Technician — Women’s basketball predicted to finish second, two selected to preseason All-ACC team
• GoPack.com — Pack announces 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane, Jakia Brown-Turner earn preseason ACC honors
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics launches pledge as part of its Sustainable Wolfpack Initiative
• GoPack.com — Jakie Brown-Turner named to Meyers Award Watch List
• GoPack.com — Hunter Tapp named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Tweets Of The Day
To all the Veteran’s who served and protected our Country - We Thank You!!! pic.twitter.com/UVdxAGaArl— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) November 11, 2020
signing at 4 tomorrow!! live on my instagram @breon1pass— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) November 10, 2020
Terquavion Smith will be signing his national letter of intent with NC State men’s basketball at 1pm on Wednesday. We will live stream the signing on twitter and school facebook page. Media requesting a zoom interview contact Larry Williford at willifl@pitt.k12.nc.us— FCHS sports (@FCHSsportsJags) November 10, 2020
How @theACC basketball schedule helps/hurts #Duke #UNC #NCState .. https://t.co/O29AquTXKK— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) November 10, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! @CoachGarrisonOL @PackFootball @StateCoachD @ghegamin @CoachBA1010 @IMGAcademy @dzoloty @L8onShor pic.twitter.com/LaGL6r1ede— Dayne Shor (@DayneShor11) November 11, 2020
Excited to announce that I have received an offer to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University! Thank you to @CoachGoebbel and @StateCoachD for the amazing opportunity! Thanks @TheChrisRubio @coachcaponewhs @HKA_Tanalski for the support! pic.twitter.com/8m8IfHqoxQ— Alex McLaughlin (@AlexMclaughlin_) November 11, 2020
No shortage of good news today 🙌— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 10, 2020
Our highest @AP_Top25 preseason ranking since 1990-91!
➡️ https://t.co/KXVVMrVAQU#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ahUECPStDz
NC State women’s basketball has two players make the preseason All-ACC team: junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) November 10, 2020
The Wolfpack was selected to finish second in the league by the head coaches and blue ribbon panel.
Juston Burris Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured List https://t.co/dtYcjfjQv1— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 10, 2020
"We are people first."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 11, 2020
Huge thanks to our friends at @HilinskisHope for speaking with our student-athletes about the importance of mental health! pic.twitter.com/afibhVIsRj
Video Of The Day
——
