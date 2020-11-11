 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Nov. 11.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts announced his schedule Tuesday, and will sign his recruiting class Wednesday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Bailey Hockman ready to face his old team, Florida State, again

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Bailey Hockman, Grant Gibson and Joshua Pierre-Louis Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: Miami at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Profiles of NC State’s non-conference opponents

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Miami

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Vi Jones and C.J. Clark Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball releases its 2020-21 schedule

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC basketball schedule is out but still not finalized … 2 weeks before tipoff

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s 2020-21 basketball schedule is out. Here are games you won’t want to miss

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. FSU: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Fayetteville Observer — Schedule analysis: Sorting out hoops of unusual ACC basketball slate

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC week 11 preview: Game of the week, power rankings, TV info, stat leaders and more

• Technician — Struggling Florida State defense comes to Raleigh for pivotal matchup

• Technician — Injury-plagued Seminoles travel to Cater-Finley for matchup with Wolfpack

• Technician — Valdes-Scantling, Meyers have career games in NFL week nine

• Technician — Men’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule, season to start on Nov. 25

• Technician — Women’s basketball predicted to finish second, two selected to preseason All-ACC team

• GoPack.com — Pack announces 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane, Jakia Brown-Turner earn preseason ACC honors

• GoPack.com — NC State athletics launches pledge as part of its Sustainable Wolfpack Initiative

• GoPack.com — Jakie Brown-Turner named to Meyers Award Watch List

• GoPack.com — Hunter Tapp named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}