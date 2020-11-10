NC State Wolfpack men's basketball's 2020-21 schedule is out, although the school has yet officially announced its Dec. 5 game against Connecticut. A source confirmed that will be revealed by UConn, potentially as soon as this afternoon.

NC State Athletics also released that it is suspending basketball season ticket orders and is preparing several fan attendance scenarios, if fans are permitted to attend games. These changes will apply to both men’s and women’s basketball as well as the other ticketed winter sports.

NC State's will play three ACC games in December, including hosting UNC on Dec. 22. It will be the first time the two rivals have played each other before January since the 1979-80 season when they participated in the Big Four Tournament.

Below is the Pack's full slate, with the game against the Huskies included.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.