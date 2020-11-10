 NC State Wolfpack releases men's basketball's 2020-21 schedule
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 08:46:41 -0600') }}

Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker staff

NC State Wolfpack men's basketball's 2020-21 schedule is out, although the school has yet officially announced its Dec. 5 game against Connecticut. A source confirmed that will be revealed by UConn, potentially as soon as this afternoon.

NC State Athletics also released that it is suspending basketball season ticket orders and is preparing several fan attendance scenarios, if fans are permitted to attend games. These changes will apply to both men’s and women’s basketball as well as the other ticketed winter sports.

NC State's will play three ACC games in December, including hosting UNC on Dec. 22. It will be the first time the two rivals have played each other before January since the 1979-80 season when they participated in the Big Four Tournament.

Below is the Pack's full slate, with the game against the Huskies included.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.

Head coach Kevin Keatts enters his fourth season with the Wolfpack in 2020-21. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
NC State 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent

Nov. 25

Make Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum (Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida)

Nov. 27

Make Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum (Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida)

Nov. 30

William & Mary

Dec. 5

vs. Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

Dec. 9

at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12

FAU

Dec. 16

at Louisville

Dec. 19

Campbell

Dec. 22

North Carolina

Dec. 29/30

Boston College

Jan. 5/6

at Clemson

Jan. 9

Miami

Jan. 12/13

at Florida State

Jan. 16

Georgia Tech

Jan. 19/20

at Virginia

Jan. 23

at North Carolina

Jan. 26/27

Wake Forest

Jan. 31

at Syracuse

Feb. 2/3

Virginia

Feb. 6

at Boston College

Feb. 9/10

Syracuse

Feb. 13

Duke

Feb. 16/17

at Pittsburgh

Feb. 20

at Wake Forest

Feb. 28

Pittsburgh

Mar. 2/3

at Notre Dame

Mar. 5/6

Virginia Tech

Mar. 9-13

ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

