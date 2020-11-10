WATCH: Bailey Hockman, Grant Gibson and Joshua Pierre-Louis Tuesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson and freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game eight against Florida State this weekend in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Pack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) is coming off of a heartbreaking 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami Friday night.
Here is video from the availability:
Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman
Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson
Freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook