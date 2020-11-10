 WATCH: Bailey Hockman, Grant Gibson and Joshua Pierre-Louis Tuesday presser
WATCH: Bailey Hockman, Grant Gibson and Joshua Pierre-Louis Tuesday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson and freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game eight against Florida State this weekend in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Pack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) is coming off of a heartbreaking 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami Friday night.

Here is video from the availability:

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman 

Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson

Freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis 

