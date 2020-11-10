WATCH: Vi Jones and C.J. Clark Tuesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark and redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game eight against Florida State this weekend in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Pack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) is coming off of a heartbreaking 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami Friday night.
Here is video from the availability:
Redshirt freshman nose tackle C.J. Clark
Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones
——
