The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Joshua Crabtree

• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State's football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — NC State, Wake Forest have played every year since 1910

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren expects tough challenge against Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Young corners expect to be tested

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: The other sideline with Kelly Quinlan

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC women’s basketball preview

• Greensboro News-Record — 5 things to know about Wake Forest's opponent: N.C. State

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State-Wake Forest matchup tops ACC's Week 10 schedule

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Louisville In ACC Championship Quarterfinal

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts #2 Clemson Friday on Senior Night

• GoPack.com — Pack Host Clemson, Georgia Tech for Final Home Weekend

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Tops #14 Louisville 1-0, Clinches Spot In ACC Tournament

• Technician — Wolfpack opens season with solid exhibition win over Anderson

• Technician — Women’s soccer ends regular season with road win over Louisville

• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 14: Wolfpack hoops return to court


