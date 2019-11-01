The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Joshua Crabtree
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State's football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — NC State, Wake Forest have played every year since 1910
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren expects tough challenge against Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Young corners expect to be tested
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: The other sideline with Kelly Quinlan
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC women’s basketball preview
• Greensboro News-Record — 5 things to know about Wake Forest's opponent: N.C. State
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State-Wake Forest matchup tops ACC's Week 10 schedule
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Louisville In ACC Championship Quarterfinal
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts #2 Clemson Friday on Senior Night
• GoPack.com — Pack Host Clemson, Georgia Tech for Final Home Weekend
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Tops #14 Louisville 1-0, Clinches Spot In ACC Tournament
• Technician — Wolfpack opens season with solid exhibition win over Anderson
• Technician — Women’s soccer ends regular season with road win over Louisville
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 14: Wolfpack hoops return to court
Tweets of the day
No. 59 recruit on @FloWrestling's 2020 big board. @PackWrestle class was already ranked in top 10 nationally, I believe now is only one with seven pledges in Flo's top 200 https://t.co/1JE3KFXaV7— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) November 1, 2019
Thankful to receive an offer from North Carolina State University pic.twitter.com/a0a5fDqziY— James Pogorelc (@jamespogo33) October 31, 2019
Big honor for #Pack20 commit Porter Rooks. https://t.co/U7snYhhu0r— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 31, 2019
Markell Johnson checks in at No. 72.https://t.co/0lbU10Tqg6— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 31, 2019
Garrett Bradbury checks in at No. 20, #PackPros:https://t.co/L2dJrlwdI0— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 31, 2019
Video of the day
