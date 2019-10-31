Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week nine of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (3-5, 0-4 American), 34-6 NC State

A week after falling behind UCF 35-3 in a 41-28 loss, the Pirates were trailing 35-7 late in the second quarter en route to a 45-20 home setback to South Florida. USF ran wild on the Pirates, rushing for 347 yards and three touchdowns as a team. Overall, the Bulls had a lopsided 525-324 edge in total yards. In defeat, ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers threw for 217 yards but no touchdowns and was intercepted once. The Pirates will host No. 17 Cincinnati Saturday.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5 SoCon), 41-0 NC State

Western Carolina mounted an upset bid of No. 14 Furman (in the FCS ranks), taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter and trailing just 13-7 at halftime. However, Furman picked up two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away and win 28-7.



Sept. 14 at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12), 44-27 WVU

West Virginia had a bye week to prepare for Thursday night's game at Baylor.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (4-4, 3-1 MAC), 34-23 NC State

Trailing 20-14 in the third quarter, Ball State gave up back-breaking back-to-back touchdowns and fell at home to Ohio, 34-21. Traditionally prolific Drew Plitt, Ball State's quarterback, threw for just 109 yards and a touchdown and was sacked four times, but Ball State did have 242 yards rushing as a team. That was not enough though to offset Ohio's 316 yards on the ground. Ball State has a bye this weekend.

Sept. 28 at Florida State (4-4, 3-3 ACC), 31-13 FSU

Florida State made a change at quarterback, and Alex Hornibrook completed 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards to help lead FSU to a 35-17 win over visiting Syracuse on homecoming weekend for the Noles. Star running back Cam Akers really led the offense, however. He rushed 20 times for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a stellar performance. Overall, FSU had a balanced attack with 487 total yards — 241 rushing and 246 passing. The defense was also able to dial up the pass rush on Syracuse's struggling offensive line, piling up seven sacks. FSU will host Miami this weekend.

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (3-5, 0-4 ACC), 16-10 NC State

The free-falling Orange continue to struggle. It gained just 343 total yards against Florida State in a 35-17 loss in Tallahassee. Entering the fourth quarter, FSU led 35-3. Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito, sacked six times, completed 20 of 33 passes but for just 151 yards. The Orange hosts Boston College this weekend.

Oct. 19 at Boston College (4-4, 2-3 ACC), 45-24 BC

The feel-good vibes for Boston College after its lopsided win over NC State last just one week. It was no match for No. 2/4 Clemson, trailing 38-7 at halftime en route to a 59-7 loss in Death Valley. BC's passing attack continues to struggle in absence of starter Anthony Brown. Dennis Grosel completed just 3 of 14 passes for 53 yards. Star running back AJ Dillon had a serviceable evening, rushing 19 times for 76 yards and a score, but his backup David Bailey could not replicate his success from the win over the Wolfpack, running 10 times for 16 yards. Boston College is at Syracuse Saturday.

Nov. 2 at No. 22/23 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC)

Wake Forest had a bye week ahead of hosting NC State Saturday.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 2/4 Clemson

Ever since its close call in Chapel Hill, Clemson has been finding its stride. It has won its last three games by a combined score of 149-31, the latest a 59-7 thumping of Boston College at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, running back Travis Etienne ran 16 times for 109 yards and three more scores and 13 different Clemson plays caught a pass. Greensboro native and former Pack target Diondre Overton made three receptions, all touchdowns, for 119 yards. Clemson had a huge edge in total yards: 674-177. The Tigers host Wofford this weekend.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC)

The Cardinals rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit and won 28-21 at home over Virginia, contributing to the Coastal Division chaos. Louisville stuck to the ground in the win, rushing 45 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. It only passed 14 times in the wet conditions. Rookie running back Javian Hawkins carried 28 times for 136 yards and two scores. Virginia star quarterback Bryce Perkins was hobbled by a knee injury suffered during the game. He finished the afternoon completing 24 of 41 passes for 233 yards and a score with an interception and rushed for 54 yards and two more touchdowns. Both teams had four sacks. Louisville enjoys a bye this weekend.

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech had a bye week. It will host Pittsburgh Saturday.

Nov. 30 vs. North Carolina (4-4, 3-2 ACC)