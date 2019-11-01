NC State football moved quickly to lock down receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. It offered him Oct. 9 and 11 days later, Crabtree made his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack.

In his first game as a NC State commitment, The Wolfpacker was in attendance to watch him help Heritage to a 29-0 win at Knightdale (N.C.) High last Friday. Officially, Crabtree caught four passes for 56 yards and a score, but we counted five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Below is video from Crabtree's contest.

We also have five observations from the game.