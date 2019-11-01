News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 07:28:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting NC State commit Joshua Crabtree

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State football moved quickly to lock down receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. It offered him Oct. 9 and 11 days later, Crabtree made his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack.

In his first game as a NC State commitment, The Wolfpacker was in attendance to watch him help Heritage to a 29-0 win at Knightdale (N.C.) High last Friday. Officially, Crabtree caught four passes for 56 yards and a score, but we counted five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Below is video from Crabtree’s contest, and we encourage all of our readers to subscribe to our newly established YouTube page by clicking here and then on subscribe.

We also have five observations from the game.

Five observations

