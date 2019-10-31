NC State football redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap understands the first impression some may have of him on the gridiron. He is 6-3, 216 pounds, which is ideal size for a safety or potentially a linebacker.

Dunlap, though, has always thought of himself as a corner.

That was his preferred position when he first arrived at NC State after signing out of Harding High in Charlotte in the 2018 class. But NC State originally went with the conventional wisdom.

"I wanted to play corner when I first came, but they were like, ‘Your size, you are a safety,'” Dunlap remembered.

It did not take long for NC State to realize it may have something with Dunlap at corner. During his rookie season, while he redshirted, the Pack moved him over from safety to where Dunlap always wanted to be.

The transition, however, turned out to include a learning curve.

"It was tough at first cause it was a lot of new techniques," Dunlap said. "In high school, I was a bump-and-run corner. They were teaching me different coverages.

“It took me a while to learn all that, but once I got the hang of it I was good.”

NC State is going to need Dunlap to be an even quicker study. A rash of injuries at cornerback have promoted Dunlap to a starter. NCSU has lost senior Nick McCloud, junior Chris Ingram, sophomore Teshaun Smith and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer at the position, with all but McCloud officially ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dunlap's first career start came two weeks ago at Boston College. Dunlap, though, is not the type to get nervous before a game.

"Football is football," he added. "I've been playing it my whole life, so it was about the same."

But while he was rarely tested by the run-heavy Eagles, he finished with two tackles and one pass broken up, that will change Saturday against Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons feature one of the top starting trio of wideouts in the country in fifth-year seniors Scotty Washington and Kendall Hinton and redshirt sophomore Sage Surratt. Dunlap openly acknowledges he fully expects Wake Forest to target the young, inexperienced corners.

"It's going to be a lot of action, but I'm ready for it," he insisted.

That's partly because he feels he is now becoming a true corner.

"I feel like I'm way better," he said. "When I first came, I was just using my God-given abilities, but now I trust the technique, reading my keys and all that."