The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, May 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star Jessica Timmons ‘a great fit’ for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Smart recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown for NC State football: 99
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Jaleel Davis, college football and basketball updates
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round three
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Technician — Commentary: Josh Hall made the right choice by going pro
• Technician — Commentary: The potential return of sports signals a return to normalcy
• Technician — Top five moments of the NC State men’s tennis season
• GoPack.com — Catching up with Nick Swiney
• GoPack.com — The inside NC State athletics podcast
Tweets Of The Day
I just spoke with Jacey Zembal. He is home tonight after spending 30 days at Duke Hospital. First stage is over. Jacey was in great spirits & looking forward to the next phase of his fight. Please continue to pray for him.🙏🏾🙏🏾— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) May 27, 2020
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Third round of best game for NC State since 2000, Reynolds Coliseum Regional final: 1 seed is @PackWomensBball's ACC Tournament Championship in 2020. 2 seed is football's upset over Florida State in 2012. Details here: https://t.co/FEzxNdEPZa— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 27, 2020
Congratulations to Apex Friendship's Nick Farrar & Southeast Raleigh's Anya Poole for being named the boys & girls basketball players of the year! #HSOTHonors— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) May 28, 2020
Beyond blessed to be in this position!— Bryson Nesbit (Class of 2021) (@BrysonNesbit) May 27, 2020
Thank you to all of the coaches who recruited and showed interest in me.
Top 14
(Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/o2e93AB5az
Blessed to receive my 5th ACC offer from North Carolina State University‼️🐺#1Pack1Goal @coachgeohagan @GrindLab @DexPreps pic.twitter.com/Jhk6YR7Pza— deshun_03 (@deshun_03) May 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University #allglorytogod @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel pic.twitter.com/8qz77ixRzG— Nathan Boerboom (@nateboom8) May 27, 2020
According to College Football News -- here's how the ACC stacks up by 5-year avg. attendance:— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 27, 2020
1. Clemson
2. FSU
3. Virginia Tech
4. NC State
5. Miami
6. Louisville
7. UNC
8. Georgia Tech
9. Pitt
10. Virginia
11. Syracuse
12. BC
13. Duke
14. Wake
Are you hungry? You will be!@Bspeas56 makes some pro-level shrimp quesadillas in Episode 3 of Cooking with the O-Line, presented by @HarrisTeeter pic.twitter.com/Sk7ElxApRA— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 27, 2020
🗣️: What coming to @NCState and being a member of @PackWrestle has meant to @NGWIZZZ.#PackMentality // #2021OlympicDreams pic.twitter.com/q16DYqqttu— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
Nothing better than lighting this tower red! #Pack21 #HTT pic.twitter.com/cX42y05EQn— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) May 27, 2020
