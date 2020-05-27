Join the discussion as the staff of TheWolfpacker.com answers all your questions pertaining to NC State Wolfpack football, basketball and recruiting and life in general. For one hour straight, the crew will be live chatting on the chat thread non-stop, responding to all.

All Wolfpack-related topics are on the table, and subscribers can easily participate and post their questions by clicking here.

*Note: TheWolfpacker.com will be running its weekly chat each Wednesday at noon.

Not a subscriber? Take advantage of the 60-day free trial being offered below.