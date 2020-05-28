Five-star Jessica Timmons 'a great fit' for NC State
Five-star guard Jessica Timmons verbally committed to NC State over Memorial Day weekend becoming the Wolfpack’s first commit in the 2021 class.
Timmons, a 5-8 guard from North Mecklenburg High in Charlotte, N.C., is the No. 45 overall recruit in the country and is ranked No. 18 for her position according to ESPN.
Wolfpack Nation 🐺 pic.twitter.com/MT1np2PQ0B— jes1baller (@jes1baller1) May 24, 2020
A three-year starter for North Mecklenburg's varsity women's basketball team, Timmons has averaged at least 24 points in each season. The five-star talent averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game her junior season.
Jennifer Baker, Timmons’ head coach at North Mecklenburg, spoke with The Wolfpacker about the impact Timmons has made on her team and what she will bring to NC State in 2021.
