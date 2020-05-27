With the second round now, we're now in the last Elite Eight game of TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. We finish the third round with a matchup between the most recent ACC Tournament Championship won by the women's basketball team and a Top-5 upset of Florida State in football. The Reynolds Coliseum region has been all chalk leading up to the regional finals, but there is already one two-seed that advanced to the semifinals. The winner of the matchup below will move on to the Final Four of our bracket.

Reynolds Coliseum Region Bracket

No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship vs No. 2 Football comeback upset of No. 3 Florida State in 2012 The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll in the message boards here.

1 seed: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in 2020 ACC Tournament Championship

NC State 71 Florida State 66

The second-seeded NC State Wolfpack won three games in three days to win its first ACC Tournament Championship since 1991. Senior guard Aislinn “Ace” Konig was named the Tournament MVP as she scored more than 16 points in all three games. With 2:26 remaining, Konig made the shot of the tournament when she sank a three-pointer to tie the game at 63. The Wolfpack never gave back the lead and the Wolfpack won its first ACC title in 29 years.

2 seed: Football vs No. 3 Florida State in 2012

Remember this guy?

NC State 17 No. 3 Florida State 16

While the shirtless NC State fan waving his shirt around helicopter-style was turned into an instant celebrity when he was turned into a viral GIF, the upset of No. 3 Florida State should be equally memorable. NC State went to the locker room down 16-0 at halftime. The Wolfpack defense shut down Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel and scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, including the game-winning three-yard pass on fourth down from Mike Glennon to Bryan Underwood.