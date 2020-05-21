The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, May 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Braxton Beverly
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA approves voluntary workouts for football, basketball starting June 1
• The Wolfpacker — Patrick Bailey reflects on time at NC State, looks ahead to MLB
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round two
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA votes to allow voluntary workouts on campus starting June 1
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Patrick Bailey looks to take command behind the plate at the next level
• Raleigh News & Observer — Kevin Keatts adds three new members to NC State basketball coaching staff
• Fayetteville Observer — NFL studying helmet face guard that works like surgical mask
• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA weighs moratorium amid push to offer fall sports
• Technician — NC State baseball’s Patrick Bailey prepares for 2020 MLB draft
• Technician — Top 5 moments of shortened NC State softball season
• Technician — Top 5 moments from NC State men’s, women’s golf
• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State athletics podcast
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 67 – ACC Champion Jakob Camacho
• GoPack.com — Swimming & Diving team reach new heights in classroom
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Second round of best game for NC State since 2000, Reynolds Region: 1 seed is @PackWomensBball's win over Florida State in the 2020 ACC Championship. 4 seed is a comeback #Pack9 win vs Vanderbilt in the 2012 Regional finale. Details here: https://t.co/JLksqagtQb— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 20, 2020
Second round of best game for NC State since 2000, Reynolds Region: 2 seed is a football win over No. 3 Florida State in 2012. 3 seed is a basketball win over top-ranked Duke in 2013. Details here: https://t.co/JLksqagtQb— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 20, 2020
DI Council allows football, basketball to have voluntary athletics activities starting June 1: https://t.co/NdoiDbPaSR pic.twitter.com/FGTZ7q985h— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 20, 2020
Coach Kevin Keatts of NC State made a home run hire in snagging @CoachSummeyNCSU out of Bowling Green. I’ve known Mike for about 15 years and have watched him continue to excel in the profession! pic.twitter.com/c8b5GcLOXP— Richie Schueler (@RichieSchueler) May 20, 2020
Next week on #TalkingPrepsCLT, we welcome NC State football coach Dave Doeren. We'll be streaming live Monday at 7. Links to come@StateCoachD l @PackFootball l @PackPride l #NCState pic.twitter.com/D2I3vMk8FU— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) May 20, 2020
Social distancing before it was cool - check out @The2018PK 's other passion.#HTThttps://t.co/CbivLU8PJw— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 20, 2020
Iron Sharpens Iron & moves us from being happy hopers to diligent doers. Some of the best battles I’ve seen over the years were during practice in the TRENCHES. Their energy was contagious & oftentimes the only way to control the 🔋/chaos was to mention FIELD 3😂. #HTT #Trenches pic.twitter.com/aP1Yod4sft— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) May 20, 2020
Help us make Bobby Purcell’s retirement as special as possible. We’re asking #WPN to send a letter, memory or video for BP.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) May 20, 2020
Details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jMz5q6vbqi
📱Custom Uniform Wallpaper!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 20, 2020
Reply with the your info and we’ll make as many as we can! #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/c1aYXLM2r1
Video Of The Day
#Pack21 Let’s Gooooooooo 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/9KBIJEEkk3— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) May 20, 2020
——
