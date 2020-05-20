NC State catcher Patrick Bailey was already considered a future first-round MLB Draft pick before his junior season began in 2020. His performance on the field this spring only solidified his high stock. Through 17 games this year, Bailey batted .296 with a team-leading six home runs and 20 RBIs. The Pack Nine were 14-3 and just beginning the ACC portion of their schedule. Then the coronavirus pandemic froze the world of college sports before the Ides of March arrived. “With all that was going on and everything being canceled, it never really sunk in with me until everybody started going home,” said Bailey. “That's when I realized this was over, that I might not ever play with these guys again.

In the blink of an eye, Bailey’s career at NC State unceremoniously concluded. Although a tough pill to swallow for the two-time All-ACC catcher, the Greensboro, N.C. native has had a chance to reflect on his time in Raleigh after two months away from the diamond. “It was one heck of a ride,” said Bailey. “The thing that I'll miss the most about NC State is the atmosphere that the fans brought and the relationships I was able to build with my peers.”

NC State catcher Patrick Bailey was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 2018. (Larry Blankenship/The Wolfpacker)

Now less than one month away from an abbreviated five-round MLB draft, Bailey says his life hasn’t changed much in the pandemic. “Besides not playing any games, my life as an athlete has been somewhat normal and based on a schedule,” said Bailey. “I've been hitting with Kyle Wilson, the triple-A hitting coach for the [Durham] Bulls. He played at State too and I’ve been fortunate to have a place that I can work out.” Known as an on-field manager behind the plate that frequently called the pitches for the Wolfpack, Bailey says the unexpectedly lengthy offseason has afforded him an opportunity to fine-tune his mechanics. “The thing that I've been working on and teams want to continue to see me progress through is the hitting ability,” said Bailey. “Even though it stinks that the season's over, it’s something I've been able to work really hard on these past few months without playing games.”

NC State catcher led NC State in home runs (6) and RBIs (20) through 17 games in 2020. (GoPack.com)