The first round is complete in TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. We are now in the last stage of the second round and the Elite 8 will be decided following this vote in the Reynolds region. So far, it's been all chalk with the top four seeds advancing. The winners of these two matchups below will move on to the regional finals.

Round two of the Reynolds bracket beginsWednesday

Game 1 No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Title vs No. 4 Baseball 2012 Regional Clincher The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote in this poll on the message board here. 1 seed: Women's Basketball vs Florida State in the 2020 ACC Tournament Championship game NC State 71 Florida State 66 The second-seeded NC State Wolfpack won three games in three days to win its first ACC Tournament Championship since 1991. Senior guard Aislinn “Ace” Konig was named the MVP of the tournament scoring at least 16 points in all three games. With 2:26 remaining, Konig made the shot of the tournament when she sank a three-pointer to tie the game at 63. The Wolfpack never gave back the lead and won its first ACC title in 29 years. Here was the story from The Wolfpacker: Wolfpack women win its first ACC Tournament championship since 1991

4 seed: Baseball vs Vanderbilt in the 2012 College World Series Regional NC State 9 Vanderbilt 7 In a winner-take-all regional finale, the Wolfpack found itself down 7-3 to the Commodores entering the eighth inning. Tarran Senay hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth to pull the Pack within one with an inning to go. It was Senay again with the hot bat in the ninth when he singled with the bases loaded to score 2 runs putting the Pack up one. Trea Turner singled and drove in a run on the next at-bat to give the Wolfpack an extra run cushion heading into the final stretch. NC State pitcher Ryan Wilkins retired three of the next four Vanderbilt batters to advance the Pack to a Super Regional matchup vs Rice.

Game 2 No. 2 Football upset over third-ranked Florida State in 2012 vs No. 3 Men's Basketball upset over top-ranked Duke in 2013 The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll in the message boards here. 2 seed: Football vs. No. 3 Florida State in 2012 NC State 17 No. 3 Florida State 16 Remember this guy?

While the shirtless NC State fan waving his shirt around helicopter-style was turned into an instant celebrity when he became a viral GIF, the upset of No. 3 Florida State is equally memorable. NC State went to the locker room down 16-0 at halftime. The Wolfpack defense shut down Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel and scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, including Mike Glennon's game-winning three-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Bryan Underwood with time expiring.

3 seed: Men's Basketball vs. No. 1 Duke in 2013 No. 20 NC State 84 No. 1 Duke 76 Known as the “Roll Pack” game for the famous court-storming at PNC Arena led out by Will Privette, NC State won its first game versus a top-ranked team since 2004. C.J. Leslie led the team with 25 points while Richard Howell and Lorenzo Brown each had double-doubles. Howell had 16 points and 18 rebounds, Brown added 12 points and 13 assists.