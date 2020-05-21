News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State Wolfpack basketball Offseason agenda: Braxton Beverly

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

The Wolfpacker will be taking a look at each returning player, reviewing what they did last year and what could be on the horizon in our "Offseason Agenda" series.

Today's focus: Junior combo guard Braxton Beverly.

Beverly has averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 assists per game through three seasons for NC State Wolfpack basketball.
Beverly has averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 assists per game through three seasons for NC State. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}