The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 20.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Navigating the path forward
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Aaron McLaughlin, football recruiting and NCAA case
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball announces three new hires
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts answers offseason questions
• Burlington Times-News — Keatts rounds out Wolfpack coaching staff
• GoPack.com — Football coordination: NC State coaches Beck & Gibson
• GoPack.com — Keatts adds three to coaching staff
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
We got better today!— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 19, 2020
Welcome to #WPN Coach Summey, Coach Snell & Coach Zupko‼️ 👏https://t.co/FWBBg8VZeq pic.twitter.com/qE99EzDHhj
Highest graded returning ACC DTs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 19, 2020
1. Marvin Wilson, Florida State - 90.7
2. Tyler Davis, Clemson - 79.6
3. Alim McNeill, NC State - 79.4
4. Dashawn Crawford, Va Tech - 77.2 pic.twitter.com/mnlbweTa1a
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State 🐺 #wolfpack @PackFootball @CoachKurtRoper pic.twitter.com/6iswjWikn8— Tj Sanders (@Tj_Sanders24) May 19, 2020
What an accomplishment by our squads. The highest Academic Progress Rate in program history!#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/JTfF301tms— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 19, 2020
No doubt about it. 🚀@astronaut is the consensus preseason pick to be our Comeback Player of the Year!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 19, 2020
📰 » https://t.co/UCTdfwmdyI pic.twitter.com/srjGr8UAU9
“What do you do, not recruit the best players in the country?” — @PackMensBball’s @CoachKeattsNCSU to @jwgiglio on @999TheFan. Get the full comments on Josh Hall and Jalen Lecque being none-and-done in the “best of” podcast. https://t.co/2GUQurgmzu pic.twitter.com/oB1bIcUwNL— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) May 19, 2020
Glad that @NGWIZZZ is a member of our PACK! pic.twitter.com/mVdUKbCTm2— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 19, 2020
1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) May 20, 2020
Amazing!
Incredible!
Grateful!
Wow!https://t.co/qgSDyqxst1https://t.co/sUbWW1sv04@SpecialOlympics@TimShriver pic.twitter.com/0Ss4p4uWmO
Excited to honor @NCSUPiBetaPhi and Phi Kappa Tau with our 2019-20 Spirit of the Pack Awards! Thank you to these chapters and to all of @NCStateFSL for their spirit and support of all of our 🐺🐺 teams this past year.#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/nFwHjCv4Y8— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 19, 2020
Video Of The Day
How do coordinators coordinate during a pandemic? @JGravleySPORTS finds out from @Coachtimbeck & @CoachTonyGibson#HTT pic.twitter.com/vUkXZuLnYi— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 19, 2020
——
