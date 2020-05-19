Report: NC State set to fill out its basketball staff NC State basketball press release Tuesday, May 19: NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Tuesday that he has added Mike Summey (assistant coach), Steve Snell (director of basketball operations) and Chris Zupko (assistant director of basketball operations) to the Wolfpack’s coaching staff. “I’m thrilled to announce three quality hires for our basketball program,” Keatts said. “These are three coaches that add tremendous experience to our program and will help us develop our young men to the best of their abilities both on-and-off-the-court.”

Mike Summey (Assistant Coach) No stranger to the state of North Carolina and NC State, Summey, a Hickory, N.C. native, returns to the Pack after 20 years climbing the basketball ladder. A 1997 NC State graduate, Summey served as a student manager as a senior and also spent two seasons as a graduate manager with the Pack from 1997-99. He was most recently with Bowling Green where he served as assistant coach from 2015-20. At BGSU, Summey worked day-to-day in the development of the players. He also played a big role in opponent scouting and off-campus recruiting, among other duties. He helped develop several All-Conference players in his time at Bowling Green as Falcon players received All-MAC recognition 11 times in his five seasons with the program, including having a first-team and second-team selection each of the last two seasons. In 2018-19, Summey helped Bowling Green achieve its first MAC Tournament championship game appearance in 17 years as the Falcons finished with a 22-12 record. In the most recent season, Bowling Green finished with a 21-10 record and was a No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament when the season was canceled because of COVID-19. In his last two years at Bowling Green, Summey helped the Falcons win 21-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1947-49 season. Summey has an extensive coaching background, he came to Bowling Green after two seasons as the Associate Head Coach at St. Francis (Pa.). He also got his first full-time assistant job in college basketball with the Red Flash from 2000-03. Before Saint Francis (Pa.), Summey served as Director of Basketball Operations with the Miami Hurricanes for four years from 2009-13, where he oversaw the day-to-day administrative operations of the program. He served as the head coach at Bethany College (W. Va.) during the 2008-09 season and two years as the assistant head coach at North Florida from 2006-08, aiding in the Ospreys' transition to NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Sun Conference. As the head coach for Division III Bethany in 2008-09, the Bison went 17-12 and finished second in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with a 9-3 mark en route to a PAC championship game berth and an ECAC South Region Tournament invitation. Despite losing four starters, Summey posted the best record in Bethany history for a first-year head coach. Prior to joining the UNF staff, Summey served for two years as an assistant coach at The Citadel from 2004-06. Summey's career has also included a stop at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. as the top assistant in 2003-04.

Mike Summey will replace former NC State assistant Takayo Siddle (Mike Summey (@CoachSummeyNCSU))