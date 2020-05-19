Wolfpacker Podcast: Aaron McLaughlin, football recruiting and NCAA case
Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:
-Aaron McLaughlin's commitment.
-What must happen before NC State football can return in the fall.
-Men's basketball NCAA case being accepted by IARP.
-New women's basketball grad transfer Raina Perez
Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
