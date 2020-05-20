Wilson was the president from 1913-21. Just over 100 years have passed since the last time this country faced a pandemic as serious as the current COVID-19 outbreak. It was known as the Spanish flu of 1918, and Wilson was in the White House.

The former was terrific and an easy read. The latter is a lengthy piece I am working through now, and the timing is perfect.

The only break in that routine is if I find a biography on discount at a store or if I get one for a gift, like this past Christmas when my wife of soon-to-be 10 years gave me a pair: a James Garfield-biopic called “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard and A. Scott Berg’s “Wilson” on Woodrow Wilson.

There’s no rhyme or reason behind the methodology of which president I will read about. I just use a random number generator on Google, and that’s the next one on my list. If I have read one before, I’ll re-generate a number until I reach one I have not read yet. I figure once I finish the biography on all 45, I’ll go back through for a second round to test my memory and recollection.

Those who know me well, or our podcast listeners, will attest to my interest in reading presidential biographies. A few years ago, I set on a mission to read a biography on each president. When I'm in the mood to read, I’ll pick one up, sometimes with stops and starts in in the process.

Since childhood, I have probably had an irrational passion towards sports, more so for collegiate athletics than the pros.

From reading Berg’s book, I learned it received that name because it nearly took the life Spain’s King Alonso XIII. Berg wrote that the actual origin of the flu outbreak was from Kansas, but online research suggests that is up for debate. What is not questioned is that it was lethal. Estimates range from 17 to 100 million deaths and about 500 million infected.



In the United States, the death toll was believed to be at least 500,000, and Berg’s description of the impact on the 1918 midterm elections describes a country that seems eerily familiar to modern days:

“Many public events and venues — including political rallies and even Keith’s Theatre in Washington — shut down. Many voters were either too ill or too afraid of getting ill to go to the polls. Those who took their chances found many of their fellow citizens wearing face masks.”

COVID-19 is a novel virus, which by definition means it is new and unknown. How it will behave can only be discovered with time and observation.

But the Spanish flu pandemic was dominated by a first wave where the at-risk and older population died, and then a second wave hit the following late-summer, early fall of 1918 that proved even deadlier, perhaps because of circumstances due to World War I among other reasons. A third wave then hit in the winter of 1919.

History sometimes offers our best learning lessons.

Doctors and epidemiologists are forecasting that a second wave of COVID-19 is likely to come this fall. As someone who is just as desperate as the next passionate fan that hopes to see college football this fall, the above flashback to the Spanish flu tells me two things.

First, decision-makers at universities must prepare for the strong possibility of more waves coming. Time will tell if they do, but moving forward hoping they will not doesn't seem like the right approach.

Second, those same administrators need to be active now in giving themselves as many opportunities and chances as possible to have a fall semester and, as a byproduct, a football season. I will probably be one of the last to jump into the camp that wants to proactively postpone a season till the spring.

There are many items on the checklist to make that a safe probability, five of them outlined here. Truly, the first step is to ensure campus is at least somewhat open this fall. Asking football players and potentially other athletes to return when it is not deemed safe for the normal student population to be there is not appropriate.

Colleges and universities across the country have stated their dedications to reopening this fall after the spring semester was cut short and summer sessions canceled. Perhaps the wisest move in recent weeks came when the University of South Carolina and the University of Notre Dame both stepped forward with proactive plans to condense the fall semester.

Notre Dame is making two potentially smart decisions. First, it moved the calendar up, and second, it scrapped fall break. In doing so, the semester will end before Thanksgiving, and the two biggest breaks for allowing students to travel in the fall are eliminated. That will keep them on campus, presumably, and lessen the risk of either unknowingly spreading COVID-19 elsewhere or contracting it and bringing it back to campus.

It also lessens the window of operation when and if a potential second wave comes. Typically, viruses like the flu operate on a season that peaks in fall and winter. Who knows what this coronavirus will do, and it’s worth noting that the second wave of the Spanish flu actually started in August. However, the peak was in October of 1918, the worst month of that pandemic.

To make college sports a safe possibility, in whatever form that may take especially when it comes to fan attendance, schools need to be both proactive and creative. Absolute and finite decisions about actually starting a fall semester are probably still weeks away, and those will hopefully be driven by a balanced interpretation of available data and further scientific understandings of the new virus.

I am not smart enough to know how realistic any of this logistical heavy-lifting will truly be. It's worth noting that five football games were canceled at NC State in 1918 because of the Spanish flu. But here’s to hoping more universities follow the lead set recently by South Carolina and Notre Dame and start taking creative, outside-the-box steps that increase the odds of success, whatever they may be.

Personally, I think that's better than laying all your eggs into the "wait until spring" basket. It may well come to that, but let's find out if that's necessary first.