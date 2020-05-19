Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, May 19.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

NC State’s Kevin Keatts has hired Bowling Green’s Mike Summey to replace Takayo Siddle as assistant coach, source told @Stadium . Keatts has also hired Steve Snell as his director of basketball operations and Chris Zupko as asst. DBO, per source.

Blessed & Thankful to be The Head Coach at NC STATE!! 🙏🏾 #Packmensbball pic.twitter.com/PXk8cTzhDq

NC State’s infractions case will be resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). https://t.co/RJyH2cbP8X

Blessed to receive my 16th D1 offer to North Carolina State University!! @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/uexfFuFkn7

I’m so blessed to say that I have received an offer from North Carolina State University @PackFootball @coachkriesky @OnTopAthletics @thompsmd23 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/PfDCYQoUdO

Come play for the Wolfpack #Pack21 Banksy inspired graphic. pic.twitter.com/EgGtHXjTvM

HUGE congrats in order for @packswimdive alum and 4x NCAA Champion Andreas Vazaios! He was honored with an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. 📰 https://t.co/vj9yA6iPvr pic.twitter.com/lRmOhlgFUH

OTD a year ago, we earned an 11-0 win at North Carolina to take the series and finish third in the ACC regular season standings. #Pack9PlayBack | @HamptonFarms pic.twitter.com/tRpCz6o6df

