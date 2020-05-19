The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, May 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State basketball signees in final Rivals150
• The Wolfpacker — Five things that must happen before NC State football returns
• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State set to fill out its basketball staff
• Associated Press — Independent panel to rule on NC State recruitment case
• Cardinal Sports — NC State Wolfpack football has strong relationship with Caden Fordham
• Raleigh News & Observer — Independent panel will rule on NCAA’s investigation into NC State and Dennis Smith Jr.
• GoPack.com — Ekwonu ranked among top three highest graded returning ACC OTs
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
NC State’s Kevin Keatts has hired Bowling Green’s Mike Summey to replace Takayo Siddle as assistant coach, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 18, 2020
Keatts has also hired Steve Snell as his director of basketball operations and Chris Zupko as asst. DBO, per source.
Blessed & Thankful to be The Head Coach at NC STATE!! 🙏🏾 #Packmensbball pic.twitter.com/PXk8cTzhDq— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) May 18, 2020
NC State’s infractions case will be resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). https://t.co/RJyH2cbP8X— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
Blessed to receive my 16th D1 offer to North Carolina State University!! @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/uexfFuFkn7— Chase (@chase_hattley) May 18, 2020
I’m so blessed to say that I have received an offer from North Carolina State University @PackFootball @coachkriesky @OnTopAthletics @thompsmd23 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/PfDCYQoUdO— Javon Nelson (@Jayboy_72) May 18, 2020
Come play for the Wolfpack #Pack21— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) May 18, 2020
Banksy inspired graphic. pic.twitter.com/EgGtHXjTvM
New Beginnings #13 🐺🤝— Cam ⚡️ (@TheCamHayes) May 19, 2020
HUGE congrats in order for @packswimdive alum and 4x NCAA Champion Andreas Vazaios! He was honored with an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 18, 2020
📰 https://t.co/vj9yA6iPvr pic.twitter.com/lRmOhlgFUH
Video Of The Day
OTD a year ago, we earned an 11-0 win at North Carolina to take the series and finish third in the ACC regular season standings. #Pack9PlayBack | @HamptonFarms pic.twitter.com/tRpCz6o6df— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 18, 2020
——
