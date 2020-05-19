Moore, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, checked in at No. 112 in the class and the No. 24 point guard. He averaged about 18 points per game for a Moravian Prep powerhouse squad that went 34-3. Moore also made official visits to Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Providence before committing to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hayes dropped four spots to check in at No. 73 in the final rankings and is listed as the No. 16 point guard in the 2020 class. Hayes averaged 10.1 points per game for 31-5 Greensboro Day while shooting 56 percent from the field, 36 percent on three-pointers and 88 percent from the line.

Four-star guards Cam Hayes from Greensboro (N.C.) Day School and Shakeel Moore , a Greensboro native who played a Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., led the way for the Wolfpack signees.

Three of NC State basketball’s five-player recruiting class were ranked in the final release of the Rivals150.

One of Moore’s teammates, forward Josh Hall from Durham, N.C., native moved up one spot to No. 21 and kept his fifth star. Hall though has decided not to enroll at NC State and instead will stay in the NBA Draft.



The third signee to make the Rivals150 was three-star power forward Nick Farrar from Apex (N.C.) Friendship. He was at No. 149 in the country and the No. 34 player at his position. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder also had offers from Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and VCU, among others.

Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound center at Heritage School in Newnan, Ga., did not make the Rivals150, but he was ranked as the No. 30 center in the country. He averaged 15 points, 13 rebound and three blocks per game as a senior while helping Heritage go 22-7 and win a state title. Dowuona also made official visits to Pittsburgh, San Diego State and South Florida.

NC State’s late addition, former Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson from Apex (N.C.) Grace Christian, rounds out the class. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound Gibson averaged 16.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this past season for Grace Christian while shooting 63.8 percent from the field. Grace Christian went 21-12.

Overall, NC State’s class, minus Hall, still checked in the top-25 nationally at No. 21. That is fifth best in the ACC.

The Wolfpack is off to a good start in the 2021 class with a pair of commitments, including four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua (Fla.) Sante Fe High.

Ross (6-foot-9, 205 pounds) is ranked No. 45 nationally and the No. 11 power forward. He averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks a game last season en route to being named to the Gainsville Sun all-area team.

Shooting guard Terquavion Smith (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) from Farmville (N.C.) Central, is ranked at No. 129 overall in the 2021 class and the No. 31 player at his position.