Summey is a 1997 NC State alum who worked as head manager and then a graduate manager for then-coach Herb Sendek . Summey then went about working up the coaching ladder.

Replacing Takayo Siddle at assistant coach will be Mike Summey from Bowling Green. Summey has been an assistant at Bowling Green for the past five seasons. Under head coach Michael Huger, Bowling Green has become one of the top teams in the MAC the last two years, finishing 12-6 in league action in each of those campaigns while making a MAC title game appearance in 2019.

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts is poised to fill out his coaching staff, according to The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

He started as an assistant at St. Francis (Pa.) from 1999-03 before moving to Queens University in Charlotte for a season and then The Citadel from 2004-06. Next came a stop as an assistant coach for North Florida for three years, before he took a head coaching job at Bethaney College in West Virginia for the 2008-09 season. Despite losing four starters, the Bison went 17-12 overall and 9-3 in the conference.



Summey was then hired as the director of basketball operations at Miami from 2009-13 under the Hurricanes current head coach, Jim Larranaga. That’s the same position current Pack assistant James Johnson held from 2015-17.

After his stint in Miami, Summey returned to St. Francis (Pa.) for two seasons before taking his current job at Bowling Green. Summey will take the spot vacated when Siddle became the head coach at UNC Wilmington.

One of Siddle’s hires at UNCW as an assistant was Travis Hackert, who was Keatts’ director of operations at NC State. Replacing Hackert will be long-time coaching veteran and well-traveled Steve Snell. Like Keatts, Johnson and assistant coach Roy Roberson, Snell has deep state of Virginia ties, He is a native of Radford.

Snell also served as an assistant coach under Greg White for five seasons at Marshall, the last three with Keatts also on the bench. Snell spent last year as an assistant coach at Ohio, and before that he worked at Denver, Santa Clara, Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe, East Tennessee State, UNC Greensboro, Wingate and Radford in his three decades of experience.

Snell’s assistant director operations will be Chris Zupko, who has been the coordinator of basketball operations at Drexel since 2016. Zupko was once an assistant coach for Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy, and he got his start in coaching at Roanoke College in Virginia, adding the ties to the state on Keatts’ staff.

Between working for Keatts at Hargrave and joining Drexel, Zupko worked at the Hoop Group, a scouting service/camp based in New Jersey.