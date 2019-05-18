The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque sorting through various options
• The Wolfpacker — Seven-footer Mark Williams has options
• The Wolfpacker — 3 storylines for NC State fans to watch at this weekend's World Team Trials
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the World Team Trials
• Raleigh News & Observer — Emotional Wolfpack evens series with UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Elliott Avent remembers Bruce Winkworth
• Durham News-Herald — Academic adviser who claimed he was fired after raising concerns at NC State has lawsuit dismissed
• Technician — Wolfpack routs Tar Heels in game two
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Evens Series With Tar Heels, Reaches 40-Win Plateau
• GoPack.com — Patrick Bailey Named Buster Posey Award Semifinalist
• GoPack.com — Knowles, Vazaios Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Team
Tweets of the day
Bruce Winkworth (Jan. 4, 1952-May 17, 2019) died peacefully today, not long after a visit from @Elliott_Avent and in the presence of his older brother. May he rest in peace and may all he did for @NCStateBaseball, @PackAthletics and @NCState live in perpetuity. pic.twitter.com/KGWycbrT2G— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) May 17, 2019
Column: @NCStateBaseball & Elliott Avent lost a dear friend, as longtime SID Bruce Winkworth died after battling cancer. But the #Pack9 honored his memory with a dominant win at a crucial time. My tribute to my friend Bruce on an emotional night for NCSU:https://t.co/N9VQdl4kHy— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 18, 2019
Moment of silence before the State-Carolina baseball game for Bruce Winkworth.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 17, 2019
Very kind gesture by @DiamondHeels
We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime former SID Bruce Winkworth this afternoon. He knew anything and everything about NC State baseball, and no one loved our program more than he did.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 17, 2019
Rest easy, Bruce. pic.twitter.com/gYzQeBFzn6
ITA regional awards are out, and we RACKED UP.— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) May 18, 2019
• Assistant Coach of the Year - @Criscanuck
• Player to Watch - @tennisgalarneau
• Most Improved Senior - @SaveljicIgor #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/btA5DQFgNt
@TheJLClassic gameday! 7 PM at Dudley High School in the great city of Greensboro (@DudleyBball) and it’ll feature some of the best high school basketball prospects in the #HoopState and the country. The gym will be packed so get there early! @NickFarrar15 @TheCamHayes @kmading7 pic.twitter.com/AXOK0OXVWo— Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) May 18, 2019
Video of the day
This is what you call consistency, courtesy of @jonnybutler333. pic.twitter.com/xpqAC1ckqT— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 18, 2019
