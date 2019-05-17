The World Team Trials (WTT) for wrestling are in Raleigh, starting Friday. They run all weekend and feature some of the best wrestlers in the country at both the junior and senior age divisions. The WTT used to be where the representatives for the U.S. National Team at the World Championships (or, once every four years, the Olympics) would be determined. The process has been tweaked on the senior level to where the WTT is now a qualifier to get to the final stage of making a national team, called Final X. As it stands in 2019, wrestlers qualify throughout various tournaments during the year for the WTT. The winners of the US Open, held earlier this year, earned byes to the WTT finals. The rest are thrown into a challenge tournament. The winner of the challenge tournament faces the wrestler who already earned his spot in the finals in a best-of-three series. The winner of that moves on to Final X, where each weight class has one wrestler waiting on the WTT winner for another best-of-three series. For example, as a reigning medalist at the most recent World Championships, former NC State national champion Nick Gwiazdowski is already in Final X at 125 kilograms and will not be in action at the World Team Trials. The winner of Final X represents America at the 2019 World Championships, held in Kazakhstan Sept. 14-22. Although that is how the process works for the senior men’s freestyle division, the winner of the junior freestyle division this weekend will earn the starting spot for their age level’s World Championships, held in Estonia Aug. 12-18. The Wolfpacker will be live from Reynolds all weekend and providing updates on The Wolves' Den message board.

A Preview Of The Future

Two NC State freshmen who redshirted this past season will be making their Reynolds Coliseum debut, and they each were excellent on the redshirt circuit: Trent Hidlay and Jarrett Trombley. Both are expected to step into the starting lineup next year. Trombley, who went 21-6 this season while wrestling unattached, will be in action first, wrestling in the junior freestyle challenge tournament that starts on Friday morning at 61 kilograms (he lost his first match and drops to the consolation bracket). By way of his win at the U.S. Open, Hidlay is already sitting in the best-of-three finals, where he will face the winner of the challenge tournament, so he will not be in action until Saturday afternoon. Hidlay was widely recognized as one of the top redshirting wrestlers in the country this past season, when he went 24-2 overall with a win over All-American Brandon Womack of Cornell. His only losses were to two-time All-American Joe Smith of Oklahoma State (by a score of 4-2) and three-time All-American David McFadden of Virginia Tech (3-2 in quadruple overtime). Rising-senior prep commit Ed Scott is also in action at 65 kilograms in the junior division, though like Trombley he also lost his first match of the event and is in the consolations. Scott was an undefeated Pennsylvania state champion — widely recognized as the toughest prep wrestling state in the nation — after an undefeated season this past year.

Revenge For Hidlay — But Not The Match Everybody Wanted To See

The third current NC State wrestler in action is Hayden Hidlay, who just earned his second All-America honor (which requires a top-eight finish at the NCAA Championships) as a redshirt sophomore. In his debut campaign, Hidlay was the NCAA runner-up who did not taste defeat until the NCAA finals, when he lost to Penn State’s Jason Nolf. Hidlay ran into Nolf at the NCAA Championships again this year and lost perhaps the most controversial match of the tournament in the semifinals, when a first-period takedown for Hidlay was reversed after review and Hidlay went on to fall 3-2. After the only one-point victory of his entire college career (showing how dominant he was), Nolf went on to win his third straight NCAA title. The expectation was that Hidlay and Nolf could see each other again in Raleigh for a highly anticipated rematch. However, Nolf recently announced he was moving up to wrestle at 74 kilograms. Still, Hidlay has a chance to get revenge against a wrestler who beat him in their last match at the NCAA Championships. Former Michigan All-American Alec Pantaleo and Hidlay split their two meetings at NCAAs, but Pantaleo prevailed in the third-place match and is entered at 70 kilograms in Raleigh. Hidlay also has a chance to make a major statement if he sees James Green in the challenge tournament. The four-time All-American who wrestled at Nebraska is a two-time world medalist, including winning silver at the 2017 edition. Waiting in the finals at that weight class for the challenge tournament winner is Northwestern All-American Ryan Deakin, who Hidlay beat last summer in the finals of the U-23 World Team Trials in a thrilling three-match series. Deakin is a former junior world silver medalist. So while Hidlay won’t have a chance for revenge on Nolf, he’ll still have plenty of opportunity to right a loss and make a statement in his bid for a spot at Final X.

Program Greats Return To Action At Reynolds

NC State has developed a very healthy Regional Training Center (RTC), called the Wolfpack Wrestling Club. It’s a home for postgraduate wrestlers to continue training and competing in Raleigh, but they also provide mentorship for the current squad. Two of the Pack’s biggest developmental success stories are among the nine RTC athletes in action this weekend on the senior level. Both Tommy Gantt and Michael Macchiavello were guys who had .500 records for an entire season at one point in their college careers, but developed into All-Americans under head coach Pat Popolizio. Macchiavello is one of the greatest recent success stories in college wrestling — which he recently detailed on The Wolfpacker Podcast. He went from 19-22 in his first two years, being benched in the latter half of his sophomore campaign, to an improbable national championship as a fifth-year senior. Both have continued to improve and are now among the best freestyle grapplers in the country for their weight classes. Below is a full listing of wrestlers with NC State ties in action this weekend (if a class year is listed, it is for the 2018-19 school year), followed by the schedule:

JUNIOR FREESTYLE 61 kg Jarrett Trombley, freshman 65 kg Ed Scott, rising-senior high school commit 86 kg Trent Hidlay, freshman SENIOR GRECO-ROMAN 55 kg Joe DeAngelo, NC State graduate/now an assistant coach at Army SENIOR FREESTYLE 61 kg Sean Fausz, fifth-year senior and recent NC State graduate 70 kg Hayden Hidlay, redshirt sophomore 74 kg Tommy Gantt, NC State graduate/RTC member 79 kg Lee Davis, NC State graduate/RTC member 92 kg Michael Macchiavello, NC State graduate/RTC member 92 kg Timmy McCall, NC State graduate/RTC member 97 kg Michael Boykin, NC State graduate/RTC member 125 kg Mike Kosoy, NC State graduate/now training at Arizona State

Schedule