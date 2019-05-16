NC State prep signee Jalen Lecque played on the big stage at the NBA Combine in Chicago on Thursday.

Lecque topped Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone with a 43-inch running vertical jump. The uber athletic point guard checked in at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 185.2 pounds with a 6-8 1/2 wingspan.

Lecque is projected to go in the second round, but the option of attending NC State is still there for him. It will come down to what avenue the Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy product thinks will be develop and polish his abilities.