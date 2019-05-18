2018 NCAA champion Michael Macchiavello will be in action at the World Team Trials at 92 kilograms. (NC State athletics)

The most recent updates will appear at the top.

2:16 p.m. — Jarrett Trombley is up now on mat 1 against Jevon Parrish, who started at Nebraska as a true freshman this past year. Trombley trailed 4-0, but scored a huge four-point turn near the end of the first period and added another turn before the buzzer to take a 6-4 lead at the break.



2:00 p.m. — Trent Hidlay is up now on mat 2 against Victor Marcelli in the best-of-three finals. Both redshirted this past season; Marcelli goes to UVA. Hidlay posts a 12-7 victory in the first match. It was back and forth early with both hitting four-point moves, but Hidlay pulled away at the end and takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three finals.

Saturday Session 1 Recap

The first session is done, so the senior-level freestyle wrestling (where most of the guys with NC State ties are in action) is done until 5:30 p.m. They have wrestled up to the championship semifinals and first two rounds of consolations of the challenge tournament. Here's a look at how the guys with NC State ties have done in senior freestyle: 61 kg Sean Fausz (recent NC State graduate/RTC member) — 1-1, wrestling in the consolation semifinals tonight 70 kg Hayden Hidlay (redshirt sophomore/RTC member) — 0-2, eliminated 74 kg Tommy Gantt (NC State graduate/RTC member) — 1-0, wrestling in the semifinals tonight vs. Michigan All-American Logan Massa 79 kg Lee Davis (NC State graduate/RTC member) — 0-2, eliminated 92 kg Michael Macchiavello (NC State graduate/RTC member) — 1-0, wrestling in the semifinals tonight vs. Nebraska All-American T.J. Dudley, who he beat twice at the US Open earlier this offseason 92 kg Timmy McCall (Wisconsin graduate from Hope Mills, N.C./RTC member) — 1-1, wrestling in the consolation semifinals tonight 97 kg Michael Boykin (NC State graduate/RTC member) — 0-1, wrestling in tonight’s consolation semifinals 125 kg Mike Kosoy (NC State graduate/now training at Arizona State) — 0-2, eliminated.

Two with ties to NC State will be in action in the next session, which starts at 1:30 — freshman Jarrett Trombley is going for third at 61 kilograms and classmate Trent Hidlay is going in the championship match.

12:20 p.m. — Former NC State wrestler and university graduate Mike Kosoy fell by a final score of 5-1 and is eliminated.

12:18 p.m. — RTC athlete Timmy McCall just won by technical fall, 10-0, in 28 seconds.

11:58 a.m. — Lee Davis is up on mat 2, taking on Benjamin Harvey in consolations, but falls by a final score of 10-0.

11:50 a.m. — NC State redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay is up now on mat 2, taking on Alec Pantaleo, a recent Michigan graduate who split his matches with Hidlay at March's NCAA Championships. Pantaleo won the latter matchup in the third-place match. Hidlay falls 8-3 and is eliminated from the tournament.

11:26 a.m. — NC State graduate Michael Boykin is up on mat 3 and leads 1-0 at the break thanks to a pushout. After trading one-point tallies, Boykin led most of the match, but got pushed out late and would've lost 2-2 on criteria, but his corner challenged the call and lost so it technically goes down as a 3-2 defeat. Fellow NC State graduate Mike Kosoy (now training at Arizona State) is up now on mat 2, trailing 2-0 at the break. He lost 4-0. Back down at 61 kilograms in the consolations, it looks like Sean Fausz has received already received forfeit for the next round and is into the consolation semifinals.

11:15 a.m. — 2018 NCAA champion and NC State graduate Michael Macchiavello is up now on mat 3, taking on Scottie Boykin. Macchiavello was in a back-and-forth match but broke it open late with back-to-back gut wrenches and went on to close down a 10-6 win and reach the semifinals. NC State RTC athlete Timmy McCall is up next on mat 1, taking on Nebraska All-American T.J. Dudley. He fell 10-6, and drops to the consolation bracket.

11:00 a.m. — NC State graduate Lee Davis is up on mat 2, taking on a three-time Division II national champion, Nick Becker. Davis trails 3-0 at the end of the first, and falls to the consolation bracket after a 8-0 defeat.

10:43 a.m. — Former NC State All-American Tommy Gantt is now up on mat 2, facing 2017 NCAA finalist Joey Lavallee. Gantt and Lavallee tied at 2-2 at the end of the first. Gantt locks up a 9-3 victory and moves on to the semifinals of the challenge tournament.

10:40 a.m. — Two-time All-American and redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay is up on mat 1, taking on 2019 NCAA champion and four-time All-American Anthony Ashnault. Hidlay leads 4-0 at the period break. However, late in the second (and final) period Hidlay was taken down and turned, losing a 4-4 match on criteria. The Wolfpack corner is challenging the call, but it is upheld, meaning Hidlay technically loses 5-4.

10:10 a.m. — Recent NC State graduate and 2019 fifth-year senior Sean Fausz (61 kg) is up first for the Wolfpack on day two, but he fell 10-0 to 2016 NCAA champion Nico Megaludis and drops to the consolation bracket.

10:00 a.m. — Day two of the World Team Trials have started at Reynolds Coliseum, and it's the big day for NC State wrestling on the big stage. Yesterday, the Wolfpack had three with ties to the program in action — two future Wolfpackers that are currently in high school who both went 0-2 and freshman Jarrett Trombley, who redshirted this year. Trombley will be in action again today, wrestling for third place in the junior division at 61 kilograms. We have also updated our three storylines for NC State fans to watch (which also has an explanation of how the tournament works) after the first day of action, but here's the full roster of wrestlers with ties to the Wolfpack and a schedule:

JUNIOR FREESTYLE 61 kg Jarrett Trombley, freshman/RTC member — wrestling for third Saturday 65 kg Ed Scott, rising-senior high school commit — eliminated 86 kg Trent Hidlay, freshman/RTC member — sitting in the best-of-three finals Saturday afternoon to face the winner of the challenge tournament 97 kg Owen Trephan, incoming freshman next season/signee — eliminated SENIOR GRECO-ROMAN 55 kg Joe DeAngelo, NC State graduate/now an assistant coach at Army — eliminated SENIOR FREESTYLE 61 kg Sean Fausz, fifth-year senior and recent NC State graduate/RTC member 70 kg Hayden Hidlay, redshirt sophomore/RTC member 74 kg Tommy Gantt, NC State graduate/RTC member 79 kg Lee Davis, NC State graduate/RTC member 92 kg Michael Macchiavello, NC State graduate/RTC member 92 kg Timmy McCall, Wisconsin graduate from Hope Mills, N.C./RTC member 97 kg Michael Boykin, NC State graduate/RTC member 125 kg Mike Kosoy, NC State graduate/now training at Arizona State

