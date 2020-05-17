The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• The Wolfpacker — Basketball analyst answers five questions on NC State’s 2020 class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Thinking positive: How will restarted sports handle the inevitable coronavirus cases?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC senate bill would allow state’s college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
NC State’s Kevin Keatts and his staff will virtually meet with Top-35 junior Matthew Cleveland today, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 16, 2020
Michigan and Kansas met with him over the last two days.
Top 10 pic.twitter.com/vWqtwr1uTg— Robert Simmons (@RobertSimmons__) May 16, 2020
Free Huncho........ #WPN pic.twitter.com/t3rhchYaZH— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) May 16, 2020
🔥🔥 now dis hard #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/6MSarM60RZ— Tyleik “T5” Williamš 🪁 (@tyleikk) May 15, 2020
Appreciate Coach @CoachKurtRoper recruiting @Dillon_Football today! @NCStateFB @NCStateFootball pic.twitter.com/oOgiKswW3S— Kelvin Roller (@CoachRoller5) May 15, 2020
Tentatively speaking, we are less than four months away from the start of the 2020 college football season.— Louisville Report (@LouisvilleOnSI) May 17, 2020
Who should we expect to start for the Cards when NC State comes to town in September?https://t.co/Ut83N8aowH
9️⃣0️⃣ names to know.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 16, 2020
The ACC is the Skill Position Conference...— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) May 17, 2020
NC State is QBU
Pitt is RBU
Clemson is WRU
Miami is TEU
Okay, If You Insist... Gymnastics State Finalist, 4x National Cheerleading Championship (MVP), 2x State Champion Volleyball (MVP And Player Of The Year), 38 D1 Scholarship Offers From Annapolis To Michigan State, College Degree, North Carolina State! WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/GrlgrmD3Ar— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
