{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 08:43:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 17.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review

• The Wolfpacker — Basketball analyst answers five questions on NC State’s 2020 class

• Raleigh News & Observer — Thinking positive: How will restarted sports handle the inevitable coronavirus cases?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC senate bill would allow state’s college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness

