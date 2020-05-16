Coronavirus has halted most of the action in college basketball, but there is one aspect that never stops. Recruiting.

NC State made a splash of its own this month with the signing of former three-star Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson.

Gibson requested a waiver and reopened his recruitment following the abrupt firing of former Wake coach Danny Manning in April. Later that week, NC State reached out with a newly-opened roster spot following former signee Josh Hall's decision to remain in the NBA Draft.