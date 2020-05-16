Basketball analyst answers five questions on NC State 2020 class
Coronavirus has halted most of the action in college basketball, but there is one aspect that never stops. Recruiting.
NC State made a splash of its own this month with the signing of former three-star Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson.
Gibson requested a waiver and reopened his recruitment following the abrupt firing of former Wake coach Danny Manning in April. Later that week, NC State reached out with a newly-opened roster spot following former signee Josh Hall's decision to remain in the NBA Draft.
Gibson becomes the fifth member of NC State's 2020 class that also includes four-stars Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore, as well as three-stars Nick Farrar and Ebenezer Dowuona.
After dropping out of the Top 10 for the class of 2020 team rankings following Hall's departure, Gibson's addition returned the Pack to the Top 20 according to Rivals.
With at least five months to go until the action returns to PNC Arena, The Wolfpacker caught up with Rivals national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi to answer some questions about NC State in national recruiting headlines and the 2020 class:
