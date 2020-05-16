Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 16.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

Sanderson 4-star LB/ATH Jabril McNeill is not rushing to make a college decision @highschoolot @smoove_jdm @CoachJeremyBuck https://t.co/6Wp5DVr4Hr

Quick swap of @11_apm in his new unis… pic.twitter.com/oeWCpu5gbN

Manny Bates this season: 6.2 blocks per 40 minutes (16% block rate), 34 dunks (2.5 dunks per 40, 71 FG% at the rim), 77 FG% on screen-rolls Going back to 07-08 season: 1 of 9 players with 15% block rate, 30+ dunks (Kenny Wooten, Jeff Withey, Hassan Whiteside, among others)

Her cross country career may be complete, but @_ellyphant_ will forever be a 🐺🐺 legacy. @JGravleySPORTS caught up with our H.C. Kennett Award winner! #GoPack // #PackXC pic.twitter.com/1uDqywkS0f

Congrats one more time to this year's Kay Yow Award winner! @tziarra is an inspiration to us all. https://t.co/fjCOaXJXqz pic.twitter.com/a3RBoSh6AT

