{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 08:55:07 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 16.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s cross country might be the hottest sport at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Two NC State QBs make PFF All-Decade team

• The Wolfpacker — An updated look at the 2020-21 NC State basketball depth chart

• Raleigh News & Observer — West Virginia president, 76, says football will return — even if he has to play

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘We all need each other’: Inside college football’s plan to play on versus COVID-19

• GoPack.com — H.C. Kennett Award: Elly Henes

• GoPack.com — Swimming and diving announces 2020-21 team captains

