{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 14:08:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker staff

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The inside tidbits on NC State landing a commitment from Aaron McLaughlin.

• Who's next for NC State football in the 2021 recruiting class?

• The latest on speculation of how college football will play out this fall.

• An overview of the latest on men's and women's basketball.

And more!

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
2021 QB Aaron McLaughlin committed to NC State Thursday
2021 QB Aaron McLaughlin committed to NC State Thursday (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

