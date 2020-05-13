The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Tight ends
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round two
• The Wolfpacker — Games 1-6: How a regional schedule could look for NC State football
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pac-12 football coaches pitch uniform start to season
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack football transfer McCloud picks Notre Dame
• GoPack.com — Six Wolfpack teams earn public recognition awards
• GoPack.com — Manny Bates: Comeback Player of the Year
• GoPack.com — Historic Pack football wins to air on ACC YouTube channel
• GoPack.com — Swimming and diving celebrates 2019-20 season
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Second round in Doak Region of best game for NC State since 2000: 2 seed is @Follow24Hodge's gamewinner to beat UConn in 2005 NCAA Tourney second round. 3 seed @DangeRussWilson's 2-yard Hail Mary turning the tide in a win at UNC in 2010. Details here: https://t.co/OcIt07yAHY— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 12, 2020
Second round in Doak Region of best game for NC State since 2000: 1 seed is #Pack9 rallying from 4-1 down in 9th to beat Rice in 17 innings and clinch CWS berth in 2013. 4 seed is electric Thurs. nite W over Lamar Jackson/Louisville in 2017. Details here: https://t.co/OcIt07yAHY— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 12, 2020
Sources: The ACC will not begin next season with conference games like it did last season. League does plan though, to play conference games in December.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 12, 2020
I will be returning to Coastal Carolina University to finish my career and will be applying for a waiver to get immediate eligibility ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cKuC37En5— Jeffrey Gunter (@jgunter94) May 12, 2020
Last week, @MannyBat35 won Comeback Player of the Year at #Wolfies2020.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 11, 2020
Hear from Manny and @CoachKeattsNCSU about what it took for Manny to go from missing two straight years of basketball to leading the ACC in blocked shots. pic.twitter.com/EbIA6OBQ5B
We can't wait until we're able to install solar panels at Carter-Finley Stadium for @PackAthletics! The Wolfpack are one of 7 sports partners that help us broadcast our messaging of clean energy to potential customers! #whypowerhome #powerhome #gosolar #ncstate #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/JeHvbnQbVb— POWERHOME SOLAR (@powerhomesolar1) May 12, 2020
🗣DEVELOPED HERE!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal #PackPros pic.twitter.com/3aUsfucKQf— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) May 12, 2020
ESPN story on NBA's Board of Governors call with Adam Silver today and optimism growing toward a resumption of play this season. https://t.co/NpiRUX5tkP— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020
MAC also eliminates opening round campus-site games for men’s & women’s basketball tournaments & will play 20-game conference schedules beginning this season. Baseball & softball will move to 30-game regular-season schedules https://t.co/xoqEYWOJxg— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook