The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Tight ends

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round two

• The Wolfpacker — Games 1-6: How a regional schedule could look for NC State football

• Raleigh News & Observer — Pac-12 football coaches pitch uniform start to season

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack football transfer McCloud picks Notre Dame

• GoPack.com — Six Wolfpack teams earn public recognition awards

• GoPack.com — Manny Bates: Comeback Player of the Year

• GoPack.com — Historic Pack football wins to air on ACC YouTube channel

• GoPack.com — Swimming and diving celebrates 2019-20 season

