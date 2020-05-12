The first round is complete in TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. We are now halfway through the second round, and action continues Monday with the Doak Field Region. Although there was one really close contest, all four top seeds moved on to the second round. The winners of these two matchups move on to the regional finals

The complete Doak Field Region.

No. 1 seed baseball vs. Rice in 2013 CWS Super Regional against No. 4 seed football vs. Louisville in 2017

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 1 seed — baseball vs. Rice in 2013 Super Regional Already leading the best-of-three Super Regional series 1-0, the Wolfpack was aiming to clinch a College World Series berth for the first time since 1968, but it found itself down 4-1 entering the ninth entering of game two. Starting with a two-run triple from Jake Fincher, NC State rallied to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Brett Williams hit a double in the top of the 17th inning that sent in Teran Senay for the eventual series-clinching run. NC State retired Rice in the bottom half of the inning to win the series and earn a trip to Omaha, much to the delight of the home crowd.

4 seed — football vs. Louisville on Thursday night in 2017 Coming into the contest riding a four-game winning streak, the Wolfpack faced a Louisville team led by Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in a “black-out” Thursday night game in Carter-Finley Stadium. Ryan Finley threw for 367 yards and one touchdown, and Kelvin Harmon grabbed six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Nyheim Hines added 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and linebacker Germaine Pratt's pick six in the final minute sealed a 39-25 win. NFL coaches still cite this game to this day as a reference on to how to defend Jackson.

Second round in Doak Region of best game for NC State since 2000: 1 seed is #Pack9 rallying from 4-1 down in 9th to beat Rice in 17 innings and clinch CWS berth in 2013. 4 seed is electric Thurs. nite W over Lamar Jackson/Louisville in 2017. Details here: https://t.co/OcIt07yAHY — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 12, 2020

No. 2 seed basketball vs. Connecticut in NCAA Tournament second round in 2005 against No. 3 seed football vs. Notre Dame in 2016

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 2 seed — basketball vs. Connecticut in NCAA Tournament second round in 2005 The only thing standing in the way of a Sweet Sixteen berth for the defending national champion UConn Huskies was a hungry 10th-seeded NC State team. Led by 17 points and six assists from Julius Hodge, NC State won 65-62. It was Hodge that put the game away in the final seconds. After UConn tied the game at 62 with 16 seconds left in the game, Hodge took the ball up the court and made a strong drive to the right to execute an old fashioned three-point play. Hodge made the free throw and UConn missed a half-court heave to send the Wolfpack to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1989.

3 seed — football vs. UNC in 2010 With the ACC Atlantic Division title hopes on the line, NC State went to Chapel Hill to play the Tar Heels in Kenan Stadium in the second to last game of the regular season. Through much of three quarters, UNC had control. It led 19-10 when a scrambling Russell Wilson completed the most famous, two-yard Hail Mary in perhaps ACC history. The touchdown turned the tide of the game. After a defensive stop, NC State's T.J. Graham gave the Pack a lead with an electrifying punt return for a score. UNC had a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game at 27 with just over a minute to go, but Tar Heel quarterback T.J. Yates was pressured and his pass attempt was incomplete. UNC had one last chance, but Yates was sacked in the endzone by Terrell Manning for a Wolfpack safety, the final points in a 29-25 win.