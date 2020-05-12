Among the few certainties in sports right now as we enter month three of COVID-19 in the U.S. is the lack of a consensus solution to play college football this season. Of course, it isn’t alone in facing the pandemic’s impact on sports, but the size and scope of college football make solidarity a struggle with so many differing interests. College football isn’t a league like the NFL or NBA. It’s more so an industry of many leagues. Instead of a central decision-making voice from the top, all that remains is a barrage of ideas from reporters, conference commissioners, athletic directors, and coaches across the country. None of which have the authority to implement their ideas on a national scale.

That’s not to say that there aren’t good ideas out there. One compelling idea floating around is the idea of playing regional schedules to reduce air travel. As opposed to flying across multiple time zones to play a football game against a “conference opponent” several states over, why not schedule as many in-state opponents? You know, the origin behind how rivalries are formed. Television deals, home-and-home contracts, and, ultimately, money would prevent such an adoption, but the idea sparked our interest. What would such a schedule look like for NC State? Rather than a road game against Troy this season, the Pack could play an in-state opponent such as Appalachian State or Charlotte in its place. Here’s a look at what the schedule could look like for the Wolfpack if it were to adopt an emphasis on regional matchups: Game 1: South Carolina (Bank of America Stadium) Distance: 167 miles A repeat of the 2017 season opener, the Pack kick-off the year against a beatable SEC opponent that would provide a measuring stick for where the team is early on. Former NC State running backs coach and last year’s co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings would begin his new job with the Gamecocks against his former employer. The last time these two schools met three years ago, South Carolina edged the Wolfpack 35-28.

Former NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings is now part of the staff at South Carolina (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Game 2: Charlotte

Distance: 158 miles Following a neutral-site season opener, the Pack would host its first in-state opponent of the season at Carter Finley Stadium. Not to say that Jerry Richardson Stadium, the home of the 49ers, couldn’t be a proper venue. Without fans, would it even matter? The two schools have never met in football, but the matchup just makes sense. Game 3: East Carolina (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium) Distance: 90.5 miles If a regional schedule came to fruition, it’s hard to imagine ECU not being on the Pack’s schedule. In fact, in 2018 due to Hurricane Florence, the two schools scheduled a make-up game against each other at Carter-Finley Stadium as a replacement for the canceled week three non-conference opponents both had originally planned to play. Last year, the Pirates returned to Raleigh to open up the 2019 season against the Pack. NC State won that meeting 34-6 in Mike Houston’s first game as head coach at ECU. Game 4: Virginia Distance: 225 miles It always feels right to see two original ACC schools meet. Well, Virginia isn’t technically an “original” member, but it joined the conference the same year it was formed in 1953. The last time the Pack met the Cavaliers on the football field, NC State won in Carter-Finley Stadium 35-21.

Photo credit: (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Game 5: Virginia Tech Distance: 227 miles The two ACC programs in Virginia are not super close to each other in distance, but Charlottesville and Blacksburg are both equidistant from Raleigh. Prior to 1964, the Pack would meet the Hokies regularly on the football field. Since then, Virginia Tech has won seven of the last 10 matchups with the Wolfpack’s last win in 2004. The last time the two played was in 2015 when the Hokies won 28-13 in Lane Stadium. Game 6: Duke Distance: 22 miles The fact that these two local rivals don’t meet every season in football is a travesty. It’s also a great argument against conference divisions, but that’s a different debate for a different day. Luckily, as long as college football is played this season, so will the Blue Devils in Carter-Finley Stadium. This game is already planned for Week 6 of the regular season and it certainly passes the regional distance test. NC State hasn’t played Duke in football since head coach Dave Doeren’s first season in Raleigh. Traditionally a punchline in college football, Duke has turned a corner since head coach David Cutcliffe’s arrival in 2008. Cutcliffe is 2-1 against NC State at Duke with the Blue Devils winning the last two meetings.

Photo credit: (Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports)