There have not been a lot of changes in the past couple of months since our first tight end recruiting board for NC State football. Two names dropped off the list: • Gunnar Greenwald from Satellite Beach (Fla.) High made a verbal commitment to South Florida. • Robbie Ouzts from Rock Hill (S.C.) High has moved his focus to other schools. With that said, here is an updated hot board for tight ends.

Three-star tight end Miles Campbell is deciding May 18. (Rivals.com)

Top offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The skinny: Albright had a breakout junior season with 29 receptions for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games for Grimsley, who went 12-2. That led to a NC State offer in January when Albright visited for a junior day. That said, Albright has an impressive offer list, and he is also the son of former UNC and NFL player Ethan Albright.

Top offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Syracuse, UCF and Virginia. The skinny: Playing for a balanced passing attack, Browder finished with 20 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for Christ School last season. He was one of five targets for Appalachian State-bound quarterback Navy Shuler to haul in at least 19 passes, and Browder was second on the squad on scoring catches. He also plays basketball (averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a junior). The Tennessee native (who boards at Christ School) took a visit to Kentucky before the COVID 19 paused recruiting visits. NC State signed his teammate, cornerback Aydan White, in December.

Top offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The skinny: After making 54 receptions for 620 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, Campbell has become one of the most heavily recruited tight ends in the country, and he will announce his decision on May 18. NC State is one of four finalists under consideration along with Tennessee (who is white hot on the recruiting trail), Florida State and Georgia Tech. The Pack has loyalty on its side. It was one of the first schools to prioritize him before he became a national-level prospect.

Top offers: Auburn, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. The skinny: Nesbit’s offer list exploded during the winter, and he made it to NC State for a visit in January. In the past month, Nesbit continued to pick up high profile offers such as Auburn and Michigan. The Pack has to overcome the South Carolina legacy factor with him. His father Jamar Nesbit played on South Carolina’s offensive line before a career in the NFL. He is currently the sideline reporter for the Gamecocks’ radio football broadcasts. His mother Tara played soccer for S.C.

Top offers: Maryland, NC State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, South Alabama, UAB and Western Kentucky. The skinny: We list them both as tight ends in our last update but some have viewed Cedric as a receiver. It's worth noting on Swainsboro's roster Cedric is a receiver/defensive back while Fredrick is a tight end/defensive end. Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season while Fredrick hauled in 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores. Both have made it clear that they want to be a package deal in college. NC State offered the twins last October, and they came in November to watch a game. They have also seen Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina, but the Pack and Maryland remain their two Power Five offers at this point.